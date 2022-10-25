‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Brandon Claims Olu Did ‘Disgusting Actions’ on the Beach

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues with drama on the beach, but plenty is also happening behind the scenes. Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are seemingly ready for engagement, and everyone in the cast adores their love. Oddly enough, Brandon posted negatively about Bachelor in Paradise cast member Olu Onajide. Here’s what Brandon said about “disgusting actions.”

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Olu Onajide.]

Olu Onajide joined the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast — but he didn’t last long

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 8 continued to show the cast members navigating the surprise twist. The twist divided the existing couples on the beach, welcoming in new men and women. Sarah Hamrick, Kate Gallivan, Eliza Isichei, Jessenia Cruz, and Florence Moerenhout entered the women’s cast. New male cast members included Tyler Norris, Alex Bordyukov, Adam Todd, Rick Leach, and Olu Onajide.

Some relationships, like Brandon Jones and Serene Russell, remained ironclad — but many others faltered. Rodney Mathews started falling for Eliza Isichei despite his existing connection with Lace Morris. Logan Palmer and Shanae Ankney seemed dedicated to each other, but they both might pursue other avenues.

As for Olu and Rick, they couldn’t make any early connections. Host Jessie Palmer then asked them to leave the beach.

Brandon Jones says Olu did ‘disgusting actions’ on the beach

Fans didn’t see much of Olu Onajide mingle amongst the others in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. But it appears he may have said something offensive to Serene Russell.

Brandon Jones reposted a comment on his Instagram that included a photo of him and Olu fighting with giant Teddy bears from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. “I don’t know why Serene is freaking out,” the original comment stated, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit. “Brandon would stab a girl if they tried to make a move on him. She’s literally gonna go into a hotel with A/C for a week and chill.”

Brandon responded to the comment with, “If they choose to not show the disgusting actions that man did next couple episodes you better keep me off a podcast.”

Fans on Reddit were also struck by how the women talked about Olu on the show. While they seemed to welcome the idea of getting to know Rick Leach, they didn’t seem open to knowing Olu. This could be related to what Brandon’s referring to.

Serene Russell gave a clue something inappropriate happened

While Brandon Jones posted about Olu Onajide on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Serene Russell might’ve given her own clue. According to Reddit, she posted about how nice Rick Leach was without mentioning Olu.

“I’m [not going to lie], I was playing matchmaker in my mind hoping to set Rick up with one of the girls at the beach,” Serene tweeted. “He was truly so kind, understanding, and respectful to all of us women regardless of the circumstances. Upstanding human.”

“I hope we hear the story from Serene’s perspective rather than Brandon’s,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “She’s an adult woman, his protectiveness gives me the ick.”

“I’m wondering if she, or some of the other women, just thought he was too pushy trying to engage with them,” another fan guessed. “They weren’t receptive to any of the guys and the clips we saw I think Olu was just really trying to get them to interact in any sort of fun way. I’m curious about the story from both sides.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

