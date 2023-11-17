Are Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston on good terms? Here's what the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 cast member posted of the two of them.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 continues with Blake Moynes exploring his relationship with Jess Girod — but Katie Thurston enters the picture. Katie and Blake have a conversation for the first time after breaking off their engagement. And Blake recently posted a photo with Katie to Instagram. Here’s how Katie reacted.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding Blake Moynes.]

Blake Moynes posted a photo with Katie Thurston to Instagram, and Katie reacted

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 fans know Blake Moynes’ dating history within Bachelor Nation. He got his start in Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, and when Tayshia Adams replaced Clare, he pursued that relationship. When that didn’t work out, we saw him again during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. He won Katie’s heart, and the two got engaged.

Unfortunately, Katie and Blake didn’t work out. After six months of dating, they decided to call it quits. At the time, Katie said she still kept in touch with Blake — but it’s unclear how true this was.

Now, we’re scratching our heads at what could be happening with Katie and Blake outside of Bachelor Nation. Blake posted photos to Instagram on Nov. 8, 2023, showing an event with the Global Conservation Force. The event promoted a documentary about conservation called Holding the Frontline. Blake posted photos showing a viewing of the documentary, including one of him and Katie eating dinner together.

In the caption, Blake praised “the outpouring support from friends, family, brand partners, and, of course, all of you here, and this social community.”

“Proud of you,” Katie commented with a clap and rhino emoji.

“Thank you for coming and the overall support,” Blake commented back.

Katie Thurston enters ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 to speak to Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston appear to have a great relationship in 2023, and Bachelor Nation fans would love to see them get back together. But they had a long road before they could reach friendship. Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 shows Katie and Blake speaking to each other for the first time since their breakup nearly two years prior. The preview for the episode, which airs on Thursday, Nov. 16, shows Katie saying she’s “happy” to see Blake — but Blake says the situation is “kind of a nightmare.”

“I was in love with this girl. I have not seen her in two years,” Blake says. “It’s kind of the worst nightmare.”

Mercedes Northup comments on the awkward situation, especially with Blake’s current flame, Jess Girod, on the beach. “I mean, they’re literally in a relationship, and in comes your ex-fiancée,” Mercedes tells the cameras.

As for the conversation between Katie and Blake, Katie apologizes for the past. “I am sorry that things went the way they did,” she tells him. “If I could go back and redo it all, I would.”

“[You’re] throwing me for a loop right now,” Blake tells her.

What happens between them on the show?

Blake Moynes and Jess Girod in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

So, do Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes get back together after Bachelor in Paradise Season 9? While they are open about spending time together, it doesn’t look like they’re dating. And Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note that Blake self-eliminates.

“Blake was involved with Jess Girod, Kat’s good friend,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast. “Blake also self-eliminated.”

As for Jess, what happens to her is unclear after Blake leaves the show.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

