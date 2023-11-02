Unsurprisingly, Blake Moynes' relationship with Jess Girod doesn't work out in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9, and spoilers note he self-eliminates.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is here, and we’re watching as Blake Moynes and Jess Girod fail to maintain the relationship they started at the beginning of the season. Blake’s well known in Bachelor Nation, as he got engaged to Katie Thurston in the past. Unfortunately, Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers note the season doesn’t end well for him, as he self-eliminates.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding Blake Moynes.]

Blake Moynes self-eliminates, according to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 spoilers

Blake Moynes doesn’t find love in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, according to spoilers. Reality Steve spoke on the Daily Roundup podcast in July 2023 about how Blake leaves the beach on his own accord.

“Blake was involved with Jess Girod, Kat’s good friend,” Reality Steve stated. “Blake also self-eliminated.” Post-filming, the spoiler guru noted that it didn’t look like Blake was dating anyone from Bachelor Nation.

Blake connected with Jess early in Paradise. But Jess didn’t seem sold on sticking with Blake. While she liked Blake and wanted to remain loyal to him, the truth came out during a game of “truth or dare” with the other cast members. After the game, Blake asked Jess to figure out what she wanted.

“I haven’t even put myself out there because I’ve cared so much about you and my friends, and I haven’t done anything for myself, not one time,” she told him through tears.

“I just think then I need to give you space here to feel out the rest of your time and sort that out,” Blake told her. “I’m just confused because I thought things were going really great.”

Jess takes Blake’s advice and explores a relationship with Tyler Norris next. And it seems likely that Blake self-eliminates after seeing Jess move forward.

He named the ‘good-looking’ women in Bachelor Nation whom he hoped to connect with

Blake Moynes and Will Urena in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Before the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers suggested Blake Moynes leaves without love, he hoped he’d find someone he could connect with. During an interview with ExtraTV, he shared the “good-looking” women he wanted to meet.

“I think there are a few that are cute,” Blake said before filming. He then named Kat Izzo, Jess Girod, and Ariel Frenkel from Zach Shallcross’s season. “There are a bunch of good-looking girls from Zach’s season. I just never watch it, so I don’t know a lot about them.”

As for Blake’s future, he noted the only thing missing from his life is “a woman and a partner,” as he has everything else in place. “When I’m ready to give myself to somebody, it’s the best version of myself,” he continued. “I am ready, I just have to find the right one to give it to.”

Katie Thurston enters the beach to speak to Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston got engaged on The Bachelorette, but their relationship flopped. They come face to face again in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.

Katie answered questions about her appearance on Instagram. She verified that speaking to Blake on the beach was the “first time seeing/speaking since we split 1.5 years ago,” according to a screenshot from People. Katie told another follower she was “NOT invited to get closure.”

As for Blake, he said, “I don’t think there’s a worse scenario,” in regards to seeing Katie in Paradise. It’s safe to say this means they don’t romantically reconnect on the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

