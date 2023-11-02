'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 spoilers note Rachel Recchia doesn't end the season in love with Brayden Bowers. Here's why she leaves the beach.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 features former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia on the beach. Her relationship with Tino Franco didn’t work out. And after a failed connection with Sean McLaughlin in Paradise, she thought she found love with Brayden Bowers. Unfortunately, spoilers note that Rachel self-eliminates. Here’s why.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia.]

Rachel Recchia self-eliminates, according to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 spoilers

We love seeing Rachel Recchia in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, but spoilers indicate she doesn’t leave in love. Rachel was the first person to hit the beach, and she had trouble establishing any early romantic connections. She conversed with Sean McLaughlin from Charity Lawson’s season, but she made it known that she was willing to keep her options open. Eventually, Sean clarified that he’d rather shoot his shot with Jess Girod, completely ruining his (already flimsy) connection with Rachel.

We’re not surprised that Rachel and Sean didn’t work out. But we had high hopes for Rachel and Brayden Bowers, another contestant from Charity’s season. Kat Izzo scorned Brayden, and he found his way to Rachel, who told the cameras that she thought he was cute from the very beginning. After a one-on-one date, all signs pointed to lasting love. But spoilers note that Brayden connects with Becca Serrano from Zach’s season.

“Becca Serrano, a night one elimination from Zach’s season, arrives with a date card and goes on a date with Brayden, and he ultimately ends up choosing her,” Reality Steve’s Instagram post reads. “This is what causes Rachel to self-eliminate. However, Becca has a freak out before the rose ceremony and self-eliminates, so I’m not sure what Brayden ends up doing with his rose.”

She felt confident that she could find love in ‘Paradise’

Brayden Bowers and Rachel Recchia in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Rachel Recchia doesn’t find love in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, according to spoilers. But before the season began, she was confident she could find love again, as she fell in love on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

“Every time I’ve put myself in this environment, I have found love,” she told ExtraTV. “Even though it didn’t always work out, I know it does work. I saw it work for Becca [Kufrin]. She did all three. Hopefully, I can follow in her footsteps a little.”

Before the season got going, we were hopeful that Rachel and Aven Jones would reconnect. But Aven had a solid initial connection with Kylee Russell. According to spoilers, they end the season together.

We also hoped to see Rachel make more of a romantic connection with Tyler Norris, a cast member of her season. Rachel was hopeful that Tyler would seek her out romantically. But he didn’t have much interest beyond a friendship.

Rachel Recchia discussed engagement on the beach before the season began

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers note that Rachel Recchia doesn’t get engaged on the beach. Before the season started, she discussed the possibility with ExtraTV.

“Never say never, but I really … I don’t know. Who knows,” she said. “It’s definitely a huge decision to make, so I definitely don’t take that lightly. So, it would really have to be someone special in that case.”

The former Bachelorette admitted that she was also looking for the same qualities in a man that she always looked for in the past. But she felt open to seeing where various relationships could go.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

