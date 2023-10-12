Tino Franco will be watching 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 -- but not for Rachel Recchia. Here's why he's tuning into the series.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is here, and The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia was the first cast member to hit the beach. Rachel had her heart broken by Clayton Echard in The Bachelor. Then, she got engaged to Tino Franco in The Bachelorette, but they broke up after Tino kissed another woman. Here’s what Tino said about how he’s “rooting on the boys” to find love in Paradise instead of Rachel.

Rachel Recchia’s ex, Tino Franco, said he’s ‘rooting on the boys’ in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco had a tumultuous end, and we’re surprised to see Rachel giving love another go via Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. While Tino and Rachel had a close bond from the beginning of Rachel and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette, everything crumbled after their engagement. Tino and Rachel’s relationship was reportedly rocky when Tino kissed another woman at a bar. This marked the official end of their romance, and Rachel publicly shamed Tino during the After the Final Rose special.

So, what does Tino think about Rachel heading on Bachelor in Paradise? “If she thinks she can find love [on TV] after everything she’s been through, I mean, good for her,” Tino said on the After Reality podcast. “There’s no quit in her.”

While Rachel’s in this season, that’s not why Tino’s watching. “I’ll probably watch [Paradise] because I heard rumors that [Aven Jones] and [Tyler Norris] and a couple of the guys I liked from my season went down,” he said. Tino also stated that while he knows Rachel’s on the beach, his main focus is “rooting on the boys.”

Rachel had feelings about Tino’s comments. “I just don’t understand. Why am I not allowed to move on?” she said on The Viall Files podcast in September 2023. “And why am I not allowed to find love in this environment?”

Despite the comments, Rachel said she’d still “love” to have a conversation with Tino if he’s ever up for it, and she’s not opposed to a future friendship. Rachel said she remained friends with Clayton Echard, Zach Shallcross, and Aven Jones.

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘The Bachelorette’ star explained why she hit the beach for love

Rachel Recchia didn’t have luck with the relationships she created in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but she remained hopeful with Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. While speaking to Nick Viall on The Viall Files, she explained why she wanted to give love a shot on the beach.

“I think this environment has been so successful for me,” Rachel said. “And, as much as we want to look back and be like, well, I don’t have a ring on my finger right now, it has been a place where I’ve been able to find love multiple times. And the most successful couples come from the beach.”

“I think, out of all three, they’re very different, but Paradise might be my favorite,” Rachel added. “I think that was my favorite experience.”

We look forward to seeing Rachel have fun on the beach, as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette showed her serious side. Hopefully, Rachel can let loose and develop close, flirty connections that can result in something so much more.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

