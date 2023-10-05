Why is Hannah Brown hitting the beach in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9? Here's what to know about her arrival and whether she's single in 2023.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 fans were shocked to see Hannah Brown in the initial trailer (writers at Showbiz Cheat Sheet included). Hannah had a tough go at being The Bachelorette, as her engagement with Jed Wyatt didn’t work out. So, is she back on the beach for love? Here’s what to know about whether Hannah Brown’s single in 2023 and why she’s appearing on the show.

Is Hannah Brown single in 2023?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 features former Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia on the beach looking for love, but early trailers indicated Hannah Brown also takes to the beach. As an avid Bachelor Nation viewer, I loved watching Hannah’s season — though it didn’t pan out well for her. While Hannah chose Jed Wyatt, Jed had questionable reasons for appearing on the show in the first place. Unsurprisingly, Hannah and Jed cut off their engagement.

So, is Hannah single in 2023? The former Bachelor Nation star is currently engaged to Adam Woolard — and I’m personally thrilled she’s dating outside of The Bachelor pool. Adam reportedly got down on one knee for Hannah on Aug. 24, 2023, at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee.

The engagement shocked Hannah. “I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn’t really thought about it much, so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on,” she shared with People. “We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship; I wasn’t rushing it.”

Hannah and Adam met as many couples in 2023 do — on a dating app. They met in 2021 and moved from Santa Monica, California, to Nashville, Tennessee.

As for Adam, he knew Hannah was the one for him just months into dating. “The weekend she met my family after a few months of dating. It was so effortless, like she had been a part of the family for years,” he added.

Here’s why she’s in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9

Jess Girod, Kat Izzo, Mercedes Northup, and Kylee Russell | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 will welcome Hannah Brown without her flaunting a single status. So, why does she hit the beach?

It appears she’s there to stir the pot and offer another contestant a date card. Hannah will likely stick around and talk to the women to provide advice before heading home. As a seasoned The Bachelor and The Bachelorette veteran, Hannah’s been through it all. We’ve seen her go through multiple heartbreaks, broken engagements, and wild times in a windmill with Peter Weber. Through the good, the bad, and the ugly, she found her person — though perhaps not on a beach in Mexico.

A Twitter clip from Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Episode 2 shows the reaction to Hannah’s arrival. Several other women look fearful that the former Bachelorette star will join the ranks.

“I never in a million years would’ve expected Hannah Brown to be here,” Car Carter tells the camera after a massive eye roll. “So, I don’t know if that means she’s single or if she’s here for a date.”

“Hannah Brown entering Paradise is game over,” Brooklyn Willie adds. “Like, I’ll just go on home.”

“I’m definitely scared if Hannah is here to stay,” Mercedes Northup echoes.

On the other hand, Sean McLaughlin seems excited for Hannah’s arrival. “She has a date card, and I was not expecting that at all.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

