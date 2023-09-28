Three women head home first, according to 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 spoilers. Here's who they are.

ABC’s Bachelor Nation fans can gear up for another season of Bachelor in Paradise. Viewers can expect to see numerous men and women from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette and Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor — and they’ll even see a former lead hit the beach hoping to find love. So, who heads home first? Here’s the first Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 elimination spoiler.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding the first contestants eliminated.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 spoilers: Who goes home first?

According to Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers, three women head home first. Brooklyn Willie, Cat Carter, and Greer Blitzer get eliminated at the first rose ceremony.

“The men give out roses in the first rose ceremony,” Reality Steve explained on the Daily Roundup podcast on June 14, 2023. “That’s the seventh time in nine seasons, the rose ceremony, the men were giving out the roses. Only in seasons 4 and 5 did the women give out roses first. I can tell you that in the first rose ceremony, three women were eliminated. Those three women were Greer Blitzer, Brooklyn Willie, and Cat Carter. All three women from Zach’s season.”

Fans likely remember how Zach Shallcross gave Greer the First Impression Rose during his season. Unfortunately, he failed to connect with her after the first week. While Zach had a good connection with Brooklyn, he blindsided her by sending her home. Cat and Zach also failed to connect, and she went home early in his season of The Bachelor.

Reality Steve told fans early on that the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast would include several women from Zach’s season. Additional women from his season hitting the beach include Jess Girod, Kat Izzo, Olivia Lewis, Mercedes Northup, and Kylee Russell.

While speaking on the Daily Podcast again on Aug. 28, 2023, Reality Steve added that he believes an additional male contestant enters the beach before the first rose ceremony. “My guess is a male is brought down to the beach before the first rose ceremony,” he said. “That means there will be eight guys handing out eight roses.”

The trailer for the new season shows 4 former Bachelorettes hitting the beach

Fans of The Bachelorette will be happy to see Rachel Recchia staying beyond the first night. According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers, she’s the only former lead of The Bachelorette joining the cast. While the initial trailer for the season shows Charity Lawson, Katie Thurston, and Hannah Brown also hitting the beach, these women aren’t in Mexico to find love.

Viewers hope Rachel might find love this time. Clayton Echard dumped her on The Bachelor, and she and Tino Franco didn’t work out in The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, Rachel’s not giving fans much hope. She posted a photo of her crying in Paradise on Aug. 25. “Completing the holy trinity of tears,” she joked, as she cried in every other show she participated in.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

