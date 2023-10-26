'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 shows Kat Izzo's drama in full force. Does she find love, or does she leave the beach alone? Here are spoilers.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 showed Kat Izzo connecting with several men early in the season. Kat and Brayden Bowers were among the strongest couples at the start of the season. But Kat quickly ditched Brayden for Tanner Courtad. So, are Kat and Tanner endgame? Or does she find love with someone else on the beach?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding Kat Izzo.]

Kat Izzo and Tanner Courtad develop a relationship in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 after she dumps Brayden Bowers

At the start of Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, Kat Izzo and Brayden Bowers had the strongest connection. Brayden loved Kat’s quirks, and Kat found Brayden to be incredibly sweet and kind. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last once Tanner Courtad hit the beach. Tanner asked Kat on a date, and she immediately accepted without consulting Brayden. This hurt Brayden, and he and Kat feuded on the beach over the situation.

While Brayden sulked over his situation with Kat, Kat enjoyed getting to know Tanner. They both enjoyed their date and decided to keep their relationship going. Of course, as loyal Bachelor Nation viewers, this behavior from Kat didn’t surprise us. The women in the house crucified her behavior during Zach Shallcross’s season, and the show’s editing led viewers to believe she felt unbothered by acting on selfish whims.

The previews for the rest of Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 indicate trouble ahead for Kat and Tanner, though. Tanner told the cameras that he felt unsure if he wanted to stay with Kat for the long haul. And previews show him accepting a date with Davia Bunch, throwing “Hurricane Kat” into full rampage mode.

Does she end ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 in a relationship?

Given the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 previews, fans shouldn’t expect any miracles to happen between Tanner Courtad and Kat Izzo. While they started on the right foot, things quickly go south for the couple when Tanner develops a new connection.

However, It’s not all over for Kat. Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers from Reality Steve indicate she leaves the beach engaged to John Henry Spurlock.

John Henry connects with Olivia Lewis and asks her on a date early in the season. While they have a fantastic time, Olivia feels torn at the end of the date. She finds John Henry attractive, but she still likes Peter Cappio.

As for John Henry, he likes Olivia because she makes him feel comfortable on the beach. But we’re not getting ultra-romantic vibes between the couple. It makes sense that he’d branch out and connect with Kat moving forward, especially if Kat has a breakdown over Tanner.

As for the longevity of John Henry and Kat’s relationship, fans must wait and see if they make it down the aisle. Kat posted to Instagram about moving to Asheville, North Carolina, just five hours from where John Henry lives in Wilmington, North Carolina. It’s unclear if Kat intends to stay in North Carolina, as rumors suggest she wants to move permanently to California. But with her current engagement, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her stay in the Southeast.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

