ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 isn’t doing Kat Izzo any favors. When we first saw Kat on Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor, many of the other competitors didn’t like her behavior. And she’s showing a whole new side of herself in Paradise. Here’s what she said about production, highlighting her “frustrated” side.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding Kat Izzo.]

Kat Izzo blamed production for how she presents in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 wouldn’t be the same without Kat Izzo — and we love her for it. The beginning of the season showed Kat getting along with Brayden Bowers from Charity Lawson’s season. Brayden had instant puppy love for Kat and made it known he wanted to give her his full attention. While Kat found Brayden sweet, she wasn’t ready to settle on him permanently. And she jumped ship as soon as she saw Tanner Courtad walk down the stairs toward the beach.

Brayden was understandably heartbroken when Kat decided to pursue a relationship with Tanner. But Kat didn’t quite get why Brayden felt so upset and betrayed. The situation escalated when the “Truth Box” hit Paradise. The Truth Box held scathing notes about Kat, including how “Kat played Brayden,” further infuriating her.

Kat took to Instagram to explain herself following the fallout with Brayden. According to her, she checked in with Brayden before heading on a date with Tanner, and Brayden had “toxic responses” that caused her to rage.

“Did I check in with him prior to the date? Yes,” she wrote, according to a screenshot on Reddit. “Did he tell me he was fine with the situation and then say other things to others? Yes. Did I validate his feelings? Yes. Did he gaslight me for validating his feelings? Yes. Did he have toxic responses when I tried to explain my feelings? Yes. Was that very triggering for me? Yes. Did they only show the part where I finally got frustrated as it was the whole conversation? YES.”

Does she find love? ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 spoilers, ahead

Kat Izzo and Brayden Bowers clearly don’t work out in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. But what about Kat and Tanner Courtad? According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Tanner and Kat also don’t last. But Kat and John Henry Spurlock hit it off and got engaged at the end of the season.

We’ll see how it all unfolds as the season progresses. While Kat is really into Tanner, Tanner accepts a date with Davia Bunch on Kat’s birthday, leaving her distraught. Clips from episode 5 show “Hurricane Kat” threatening to hit the beach as Tanner and Davia seemingly have an incredible time on their one-on-one. Given the spoilers, it seems likely that John Henry swoops in and comforts Kat when she’s at peak anger. But we’ll have to continue watching to discover how their relationship develops.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

