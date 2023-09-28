'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 airs on a new night this season. Here's what fans should know about the upcoming schedule.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is officially back on a new night, and fans can’t wait to get their weekly 120 minutes of Bachelor Nation content. Here’s what fans need to know about the new Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 schedule, including a possible finale date.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is here, and the schedule will likely look similar to what fans saw in season 8. Season 8 premiered on Sept. 27, 2022, while season 9 premieres on Sept. 28, 2023. Season 8 had 16 episodes total, with the final episode of the couples on the beach airing on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, and the reunion airing on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Season 9 only airs once a week instead of twice. Fans can catch Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET each week. Each episode airs from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. With every episode this season airing for two hours, there will likely only be eight to 10 episodes of BIP Season 9. Fans should expect a November 2023 season finale, likely on Nov. 23, 2023.

Spoilers indicate the men give out the roses first

Viewers will see the initial group of men and women in Paradise during the premiere, but more cast members will trickle in as the weeks go on. The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 schedule indicates that the men will give out the roses on night one. Three women head home, according to Reality Steve’s spoilers.

“The men give out roses in the first rose ceremony,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast on June 14, 2023. “That’s the seventh time in nine seasons, the rose ceremony, the men were giving out the roses. Only in seasons 4 and 5 did the women give out roses first. I can tell you that in the first rose ceremony, three women were eliminated.”

Additionally, viewers may see an additional male enter the beach on night one. “My guess is a male is brought down to the beach before the first rose ceremony,” Reality Steve continued. “That means there will be eight guys handing out eight roses.”

Kat Izzo from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Several former stars, including ‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Recchia, hope to find love

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast is full of familiar faces. Some cast members have appeared on multiple seasons of The Bachelorette, and Rachel Recchia, a former finalist in The Bachelor and lead of The Bachelorette, also wants to give reality TV love another shot.

“I think every time I’ve put myself in this environment, I have found love,” Rachel told ExtraTV. “Even though it didn’t always work out, I know it does work. I saw it work for Becca [Kufrin]. She did all three, and so, hopefully, I can follow in her footsteps a little.”

Blake Moynes is also returning to find love. He had a failed relationship with Katie Thurston during her season of The Bachelorette, and he hopes the different environment will give him the lasting love he seeks.

“Going on and chasing one girl and coming in with maybe an attitude that didn’t work for me in the past, coming in hard, I think coming in being able to meet multiple people, make multiple connections, and slow it down is probably the best thing for me that hasn’t worked in the past,” Blake told ExtraTV.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

