These men likely go home during the second rose ceremony in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9. Here are the unlucky men.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is heating up as more men and women hit the beach. Several early connections were made before the first rose ceremony, but since then, a lot changed. So, which men are in trouble heading into the second rose ceremony? Here are Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers and speculation regarding which men get roses and who goes home.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding the first men eliminated.]

Who are the first men eliminated in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9? Speculation ahead

The men are shaking in their boots anticipating the first rose ceremony in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, where the women hand out the roses. During the first rose ceremony, the men had all the power. They handed roses to the women they made early connections with. And, of course, several women went home, as they didn’t connect with any of the men initially on the beach.

Now, heading into episode 5, it’s the women’s turn to give their roses. The eligible bachelors still on the beach are Aaron Bryant, Brayden Bowers, Sean McLaughlin, John Buresh, Peter Cappio, Tanner Courtad, Aven Jones, Blake Moynes, Tyler Norris, Aaron Schwartzmann, John Henry Spurlock, and Will Urena.

So, which men will head home? Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 speculation suggests Will, Aaron S., Sean, and John B. won’t receive roses. This is likely what goes down during rose ceremony no. 2:

Jess Girod gives her rose to Blake.

Eliza Isichei gives her rose to Aaron B.

Kat Izzo gives her rose to John Henry.

Olivia Lewis gives her rose to Peter.

Mercedes Northup gives her rose to Tyler.

Rachel Recchia gives her rose to Brayden.

Kylee Russell gives her rose to Aven.

Episode 5 also introduces Davia Bunch. Davia likely gives her rose to Tanner.

These couples are the most solid heading into the 3rd rose ceremony

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 couple Eliza and Aaron B. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Several men head home during the second rose ceremony in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. However, certain relationships will likely grow stronger after the second rose ceremony.

Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant appear as the strongest couple heading into the third rose ceremony. They hit it off from the start, and Eliza is determined not to make the same mistakes she made in her first season. As for Aaron, he only has eyes for Eliza.

Kylee Russell and Aven Jones also seem solid. These two sent each other fire emojis via Instagram before they hit the beach. They both heavily anticipated finally meeting and connecting in person, so it makes sense that their love (or at least their mutual attraction) could last until the end of the season.

While Jess Girod and Blake Moynes have stayed together since the beginning, we don’t have the highest hopes for them. Blake is significantly older than Jess, and they both admitted they’re looking forward to meeting others on the beach. It’s only a matter of time before these two split despite their early connection and mutual attraction.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

