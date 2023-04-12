Before Landing His Role on ‘I Love Lucy’ Keith Thibodeaux Was Making $500 per Week

Keith Thibodeaux, then billed as Richard Keith, landed the role of Little Ricky in I Love Lucy at the ripe old age of five. A drumming prodigy, Thibodeaux beat out 200 or more child actors to become the fictional son of Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. He went on to appear in over 20 episodes of the iconic series and several of its spinoffs. Believe it or not, it wasn’t his first brush with fame. Thibodeaux was already a veteran employee when I Love Lucy came around. In fact, he was making $500 per week by the age of three.

Keith Thibodeaux landed his first gig with ‘The Horace Heidt Show’

Thibodeaux was just three years old when he auditioned for The Horace Heidt Show as a drummer, the acclaimed musician told the Television Academy in an interview. Thibodeaux explained that he was initially turned down, with Heidt telling his father that the show didn’t need a three-year-old drummer because they already had a 12-year-old drummer.

Keith Thibodeaux | Bettmann/Getty Images

That wasn’t the final word. Thibodeaux recalled that two weeks later, he was hired and spent time traversing the country with a full orchestra. His father quit his job with a gas company to accompany his then-toddler son on gigs. For his time, Thibodeaux reportedly earned $500 per week, the equivalent of over $5,000 per week today.

How did he land his famous role?

Keith Thibodeaux wasn’t an actor when he auditioned for I Love Lucy. Thibodeaux was only five years old, and it didn’t look like he’d beat out other, more seasoned child stars for the role. As it turned out, Thibodeaux had something the other kids didn’t have. He could play the drums.

In 2015, Thibodeaux sat down with ABC News and recalled the audition process for I Love Lucy. He explained that Lucille Ball specifically asked his father what he did, and when he insisted he played the drums, Ball was astonished. The Little Ricky actor recalled the feisty redhead saying that she couldn’t believe that. He sat down at a drum set, and the rest was history. Desi Arnaz exclaimed that they had found their “little Ricky” on the spot.

What did Keith Thibodeaux do after ‘I Love Lucy’?

Thibodeaux had an acting career after I Love Lucy ended, too. He went on to appear in The Andy Griffith Show, portraying Opie Taylor’s friend. He appeared in 13 episodes of the series. Eventually, Thibodeaux returned to a normal childhood, leaving Hollywood behind. He went back to his hometown and enrolled in a local high school, where he led a pretty quiet life. After high school, he worked his way back to show business, but not to the small-screen.

Keith Thibodeaux | Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Thibodeaux took his musical talents on tour with David and the Giants. He would leave and rejoin the band twice over the years. He is currently working with them again. Thibodeaux has served as the Christian rock band’s drummer again since 2007. They released their most recent album, What Are You Waiting For?, in 2019.

Thibodeaux is involved in other performing arts avenues, too. He helped found a dance company with his wife, Kathy Denton, an acclaimed ballet dancer. The company, Ballet Magnificat!, was founded in 1986. In 1994, Thibodeaux shared his story of growing up around Lucille Ball and Dezi Arnaz in his autobiography, Life After Lucy.