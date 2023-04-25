‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Mutiny? Drama Brews Between Gary King and Chase Lemacks

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht “king” has returned, but is there a deckhand who wants to take his crown? Chief Officer Gary King finally arrived on Parsifal III after being isolated for coronavirus (Covid-19). He triumphantly returned, but almost immediately, deckhand Chase Lemacks butts heads with King.

The first indication that King might have an issue is when Lemacks showed deckhand Alex Propson how to tie a specific knot, but it wasn’t the correct way in King’s eyes. “Coming late to the party, my main concern is that they were by themselves for the whole first charter,” King said in a confessional. “And now they’ve taken their own initiative, which is great.”

“But there’s one way to do things on this boat,” he added. “My f***ing way b******!”

Chase called Gary an ‘old man’ on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Lemacks didn’t argue with King about the knot. But they had an issue after the guests arrived and the boat had already set sail. King questioned the new inflatable chairs stowed in the laz. King told Lemacks, “I’m not lugging s*** around for the sake of lugging it around.”

Gary King, Chase Lemacks | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“You don’t need to lug anything around old man,” Lemacks replied. “You tell us to do it.”

“Trust me, I’ve done two seasons, I know exactly what they use,” King grumbled.

Gary King confided in Colin MacRae about Chase Lemacks

King confided in chief engineer Colin MacRae. “This motherf***er is like, I’ve put everything up, where do you put it in here?” King recounted. MacRae wondered if Lemacks was already getting on King’s nerves. But when MacRae said he liked working with Lemacks, King replied, “Oh yeah? He didn’t tell you how to do things?” Adding, “He just doesn’t listen either.”

Lemacks and King also had differing ideas of how the water toys are deployed, specifically the paddleboards. “What the f***?” King said in a confessional. “Don’t know if he’s trying to prove anything, but just f***ing get over it.”

Babe, wake up! New deck crew pic just dropped ? #BelowDeckSailing ?: Chase Lemacks pic.twitter.com/YI6etJzXhR — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 15, 2023

MacRae witnessed the pushback and comments, admitting to King, “I see what you mean!” King said that Lemack “wants to do everything” and was instructing him on how to do things on deck. “It’s been like that since yesterday,” King said.

MacRae said that Lemacks has huge potential. “If harnessed in the right way, he’s gonna be the biggest asset on deck,” MacRae said in a confessional. “With that, it’s gonna require some guidance and leadership from Gary.”

Is this ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ team about to implode?

King brushed it off and told MacRae he only has to work with Lemacks for six weeks. But MacRae said,” Gary needs to man up.” King disagreed.

However, King may need to “man up” sooner than later when it comes to Lemack.s King was frustrated when he noticed that the SeaBobs were covered in sand, which could have damaged the water toy. Lemacks was angry when King admonished him in front of the guests.

After a few snarky comments back and forth, King later said that Lemacks didn’t turn the hot tub heater on so the guests so use the jacuzzi. “Why does this guy keep throwing me under the bus?” Lemacks wondered in a confessional. “I’m trying my hardest to be the best deckhand possible but all I’m getting is s***.”

The next day, MacRae stressed to King to “nip it in the bud.” But King said, “We’ll see how it goes, we’re not gonna have this all season …” Meanwhile, Lemacks knows that King is “talking s***” about him too.

Is the deck team headed for a collision of egos? Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.