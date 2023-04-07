‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Cast Roundup: Who Returned and Who is New?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is one of several Below Deck spin-offs, and like the original show, it follows crew members as they live and work aboard a luxurious boat on the high seas. Season 4 of the show once again gives an inside look at the running of the Parsifal III, and this season, they’re headed to the gorgeous Ionian Sea in the Mediterranean.

Some familiar faces will be making their return, as well as some new cast members.

Colin MacRae | Laurent Basset/Bravo

Glenn Shephard — Captain

A fixture since the first season, Montreal-bred Captain Gleen Shepherd has over two decades of experience in the industry and over a decade as the captain of Parsifal III.

Over those years, Shephard has hosted many high-end guests throughout the busy charter seasons.

Colin MacRae — Chief Engineer

Colin MacRae is a longtime sailor who joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht as Chief Engineer on the Parsifal III in its second season. He’ll be back for season 4 along with Shephard and a few other familiar faces.

Gary King — First Officer

Another returning Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum, Gary King has over a decade of experience and serves as the First Officer on the Parsifal III.

Daisy Kelliher — Chief Stewardess

Parsifal III‘s Daisy Kelliher is back as Chief Stewardess for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Kelliher’s experience on the high seas runs in the family. Her grandfather was an Olympic sailor for Ireland at the 1964 Summer Games in Tokyo, while her parents, along with several aunts and uncles, were yachties.

Ileisha Dell — Chef

One of the new additions for Sailing Yacht season 4, Ileisha Dell is a yacht chef with nearly two decades of culinary travel. Getting to work as a chef on a boat since 2014 has been a dream for her as she combines her passions of cooking, traveling the world, and living on the water.

Dell is originally from a small beach town on the east coast of Australia. From there, she began working in some of the most prestigious kitchens in Sydney as a pastry chef. She also worked as a prep chef for famed Australian chef Matt Moran for his cooking show.

Lucy Edmunds — 2nd Stewardess

Lucy Edmunds may be young — she was in university during the pandemic — but she has years of experience in the hospitality industry. She worked in high-end restaurants and became a club VIP manager at just 19 years old before she got her start in the Mediterranean. She joins season 4 of Sailing Yacht as the 2nd Stewardess.

Mads Herrera — 3rd Stewardess

South Florida native Mads Herrera has been close to the water and on boats her whole life, so it was a natural fit for her to join Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Herrera comes to Sailing Yacht with experience working on day charters and boat deliveries. As a relative newbie to the industry, she’ll be tackling the challenges of working on a charter yacht on Below Deck.

Chase Lemacks — Deckhand

Chase Lemacks found his way into the world of yachting with the dream of sailing around the world one day charting his own sailboat. He’s largely worked on motor yachts since 2019, so getting to work on a sailboat on Below Deck Sailing Yacht was a change of pace for the South Carolina native.

Alex Propson — Deckhand

Alex Propson joins Sailing Yacht season 4 with a captain’s license and will work as a deckhand on Parsifal III. The pandemic prompted him to take on a career change after spending eight years working in sales.