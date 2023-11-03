'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 14 spoilers are rolling in for the final 4 players. Here's what to know about Head of Household, nominations, and Power of Veto.

Big Brother Season 25 Week 13 ended predictably, as Survivor legend Cirie Fields was finally sent packing. Only four houseguests remain — Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, Bowie Jane, and Felicia Cannon — which means the Head of Household winner will secure their spot in the final three. So, what are the Big Brother Season 25 Week 14 spoilers looking like for the HOH, nominations, and Power of Veto?

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 14 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 14 spoilers: Who won the Head of Household?

According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 14 spoilers, Bowie Jane is in luck this week, as she won the Head of Household.

Jag Bains, Bowie, and Felicia Cannon played to win, but Bowie won the memory game that involved answering questions about two pages of a comic briefly shown to the houseguests. While Felicia could’ve used the win to give her some power in the house, Jag and Bowie established an early lead. Bowie then took the win, giving her three HOH wins this season.

Bowie proves she’s a serious contender in Big Brother with her multiple wins. But she still stands in the shadow of Matt Klotz and Jag, who appeared to be running the game for weeks. While Bowie deserves credit, we doubt the jury will give her the win if she makes it to the final two. That said, she has a big decision to make this week — though, of course, the Power of Veto can swiftly change her plans.

Who’s up for nomination?

According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 14 spoilers, Bowie Jane nominated Felicia Cannon and Matt Klotz.

Nominations, the Power of Veto, and the eviction will move swiftly in week 14, so Bowie nominated two players earlier than usual. Bowie discussed how she really didn’t want to put Jag Bains on the block, so throwing Felicia and Matt to the wolves makes the most sense here.

However, she did seem to give Matt and Jag a chance at safety. She had them each guess a number, and whoever guessed closest to the number she thought of wouldn’t head to the block. Matt guessed 77, and Jag guessed 73, giving Jag safety, as Bowie’s number was 70.

Bowie should really cut her ties with Jag and Matt while she can and work with Felicia to get to the end. That would earn the respect of the jury (and the viewers). However, she continues to charge forth with the guys, giving her little to no chance of winning in the end.

Who won the Power of Veto?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 14 spoilers regarding the Power of Veto will be posted by Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

