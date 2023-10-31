'Big Brother' Season 25 jury members don't get a chance at the big bucks, but they still get paid. Here's how much they receive weekly.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 is ending soon, and we’re keeping a close watch as the jury accrues members. The seven houseguests who don’t make it to the finale become the jury, and they decide who wins the prize money from the final two. So, does the Big Brother jury get paid? Here’s what to know, plus rules the jury members have to follow.

Do ‘Big Brother’ jury members get paid?

There’s great news for Big Brother Season 25 jury members — and that’s that they continue to get paid until the game ends. Each player reportedly earns around $1,000 each week they’re in the Big Brother house. And for houseguests who make it to the jury, they continue to earn $1,000 weekly. Making the jury in season 25 means you earn around $14,000 before the season ends.

Elena Davies from season 19 spoke on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast about the houseguests’ weekly stipend. “We’re paid a stipend per week. $1,000 per week, as long as you film,” Davies said. “Say you are the first person sent home and you only film six hours in the house, you get your thousand.”

Additionally, jury members can win the prize money associated with America’s Favorite Houseguest. The winner of America’s Favorite Houseguest pockets $50,000. Cameron Hardin might have the best shot at earning this money, as fans loved watching him in season 25.

While jury members make money, they don’t make nearly as much as the winner of season 25. The winner earns $750,000, while the runner-up pockets around $75,000. If the winner also earns America’s Favorite Houseguest, they can take home as much as $800,000.

Of course, the real winner of every season of Big Brother is host Julie Chen Moonves. She rakes in $3 million per season.

Claire Rehfuss from season 23 explained the rules the jury follows

Big Brother Season 25 houseguests all hoped to make it to the jury, as the weekly $1,000 stipend meant money in their pockets while they could continue participating in the game. But jury members had to follow strict rules. Season 23 player Claire Rehfuss took to TikTok to explain her jury experience, as she was the fourth person to join the jury that season.

Rehfuss explained that “non-filming days” felt like a vacation. “You can wake up whenever you want, you can go to sleep whenever you want, but you’re not really alone,” she said. “You actually have a few handlers with you in the house as well.” Rehfuss explained that the “handlers” are people that production hires to keep the jury members in line. “They manage the groceries, if we’re ordering food.”

Rehfuss noted that the handlers also make sure that the jury members aren’t talking about the game extensively. “You still do a little bit,” she added, “because, like, what else is there to really talk about? It can be very, very therapeutic.”

The Big Brother alum noted that jury members get a TV with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, but they don’t have access to live TV or Paramount+. They were also allowed to listen to music, but the handlers had access to everyone’s Spotify.

The jury members also have access to a pool, a hot tub, and a basketball court. “They will get you any book you want,” she continued, “whatever games you want, so we also played a lot of cards.”

As for drinking, the jury members can have two alcoholic beverages a week.

“So, honestly, it can be a good time or a bad time depending on who you’re stuck with,” Rehfuss concluded.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

