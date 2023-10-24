Is 'Big Brother' Season 25 couple Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez destined to last forever? Here's what Cory said about introducing America to his parents.

Big Brother Season 25 Week 12 continues without Cory Wurtenberger. Cory had a showmance with America Lopez since the beginning of the season, and the two stayed strong until they were both nominated for eviction. While fans weren’t sure if the showmance would last, it looks like Cory’s ready to meet the parents. Here’s what he said after his eviction.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 12 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ 25 houseguest Cory Wurtenberger says he’s introducing America Lopez to his parents

Big Brother 25 fans rooted for Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez. Cory and America had an age gap that made them an unlikely couple, but they couldn’t help their natural chemistry over time. They worked together to get to week 11 until they were both nominated for eviction. Unfortunately, Cory was sent to the jury, leaving America to fend for herself.

Cory was reluctant to commit to a showmance with America when the game began. But fans (including myself) hoped it would happen. While Jared Fields and Blue Kim’s showmance didn’t feel authentic, Cory and America couldn’t help themselves. Now, post-game, Cory’s talking about meeting America’s parents.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly post-eviction, Cory said he doesn’t think he has a choice in whether his parents meet America, as they’ll all be at the finale. “I don’t think I have much say in this,” he explained. “I think they’ll be at the finale, and so will America. So, there’s gonna be a lot of cold water in my face when I’m like, ‘Hey, Mom and Dad, this is America. I love her.’ Like, it’s gonna be very awkward.”

He then said that his parents have “kind of already met her” because they’ve been keeping up with the show. “I’m much more nervous about meeting America’s parents than I am about her meeting mine,” he added. “Mine are easy. They’ve already had a kid on reality TV. There’s not gonna be that much whiplash for them. But that’s gonna happen on Nov. 9, everyone.”

He doesn’t think his showmance was detrimental to his game

‘Big Brother’ 25 couple Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez | CBS

We can’t say whether Cory Wurtenberger would’ve made it further in Big Brother Season 25 without America Lopez by his side. Historically, reality TV showmances hurt competitors because they have a bigger target on their backs. But Cory doesn’t think his showmance took him out of the competition early.

“I think people perceived me differently because you’re seen as pair of a pair at that point …. You’re a block of two votes. So, that part of it definitely affected my game,” Cory shared on The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp. He added that the bigger issue was that neither he nor America could win Head of Household or Power of Veto competitions.

“Could I have been more focused if I wasn’t in a showmance? Maybe,” he added. “But, I think you have to put that in perspective of, like, I was so gassed out on week 4. … If I’m not in a showmance with America, I might lose my sanity.”

America Lopez will likely get away unscathed in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 12

With Cory Wurtenberger out of the Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 competition, we thought America Lopez would be evicted shortly after in week 12. But it looks like Jag Bains is gunning for Blue Kim. Jag won the Head of Household and the Power of Veto in week 12. He nominated Blue and America but clarified that Blue is his initial target.

Could America make it to the end of the competition? We hope to see her continue to fight until the end.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.