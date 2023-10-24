Big Brother Season 25 Week 12 spoilers prove none of the remaining houseguests should feel too comfortable. Cory Wurtenberger was last evicted, leaving his showmance partner, America Lopez, vulnerable to Matt Klotz and Jag Bains’ alliance. While we expected them to go for America next, Jag, the houseguest with all of the power this week, is gunning for Blue Kim.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 12 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 12 spoilers: Blue Kim will likely face eviction next

Big Brother Season 25 Week 12 shows America Lopez and Blue Kim fighting for their lives, according to spoilers. Jag Bains won both the Head of Household competition and the Power of Veto. He threw America and Blue on the block and didn’t change the votes after winning the Power of Veto, of course.

Initially, we assumed America would be in the most trouble this week. In week 11, she was on the block with her showmance partner, Cory Wurtenberger. While Cory was ready to campaign and fight for his life in the competition, America crumbled and cried in bed over the nomination. Unfortunately for Cory, the house saw him as more of a threat than America, and they promptly evicted him.

America regained her composure in week 12. She spoke to Jag and Matt Klotz about their game moving forward, and they agreed to work with her despite throwing her back on the block. Jag made it clear that Blue is his real target in week 12. He wants her out of the game and seems willing to potentially work with America moving forward.

Blue thinks she’s safe from the vote this week. While it seems likely that Jag will stick to his original vote and gather enough votes to evict her, Blue thinks Jag and Matt hope to keep her around. Blue told Cirie Fields and Felicia Cannon she feels safe in week 12, too, which deeply surprised Cirie. At one point, Cirie questioned how she could potentially help Blue stay in the house, as that might benefit her game in the long run.

A double eviction could threaten Jag Bains and Matt Klotz’s reign in the competition

Matt Klotz and Jag Bains in ‘Big Brother’ 25 Week 12 | CBS

Jag Bains and Matt Klotz are flying high, according to Big Brother 25 Week 12 spoilers. With Jag’s double win this week, he’s been given the ability to navigate this game precisely as he wants. But he shouldn’t get too comfortable, as a double eviction could easily take him or Matt out of the game.

Jag and Matt aren’t dumb players, so they know that the other houseguests will gun for them in the case of a double eviction. They may have to rely on their alliances with Bowie Jane and America Lopez to keep them in the game should they fail to win the next Head of Household or Power of Veto competitions. Alternatively, Matt or Jag may turn on each other, as they might not want to sit next to each other at the end of the competition.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

