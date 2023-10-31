Will Cirie Fields get evicted next in 'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 13? Here's why she might be in trouble this week.

Big Brother Season 25 Week 13 is here after the last double eviction. America Lopez and Blue Kim headed to the jury after facing eviction, which leaves Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, Bowie Jane, Cirie Fields, and Felicia Cannon in the game. Unfortunately, it looks like reality TV queen Cirie is in trouble this week. Here’s what’s going on.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 13 spoilers ahead.]

Cirie Fields is likely the next evicted houseguest in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 13

Trouble is likely ahead for Cirie Fields in Big Brother Season 25 Week 13. Last week, Cirie evaded eviction while Blue Kim and America Lopez got the boot and are now part of the jury. But she and Felicia Cannon are back on the block in week 13, and Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, and Bowie Jane are leaning toward evicting the Survivor alums.

Matt won the Head of Household competition in week 13, giving him the power to throw names on the block. He nominated Cirie and Felicia. While Cirie and Felicia hoped that the Power of Veto competition might save them, it didn’t, as Jag won the Power of Veto this week. Jag clarified that he had no intention of using the Power of Veto in week 13, leaving Cirie and Felicia in danger.

Felicia was initially Matt’s target when he won HOH. But Jag and Matt switched their vote to Cirie after seeing her do well in the Power of Veto competition. Matt and Jag don’t want to keep Cirie around any longer, considering how she could potentially win HOH or Power of Veto in the last few weeks.

During the Monday live feeds, Bowie Jane seemed in on the plan to keep Felicia and evict Cirie. Bowie and Matt discussed how they didn’t want to keep Felicia around, but they feared that Cirie’s fantastic gameplay would bite them if they took her further.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 13 | CBS

Host Julie Chen Moonves thinks the houseguests should take Cirie Fields out

Matt Klotz and Jag Bains could switch their eviction plan by the end of Big Brother Season 25 Week 13. While the allies decided on Cirie Fields, they’re increasingly annoyed with Felicia Cannon. And they have until Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to determine who they want to evict. But host Julie Chen Moonves thinks the remaining houseguests should stick to evicting Cirie, given her experience with reality TV.

“Are they starstruck by her? Did she mist them with her charm? Don’t they know who they’re dealing with?” Moonves said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the latest double eviction. “She is non-threatening because she hasn’t won any competitions, but her strength is her easygoing, laid-back attitude. Watch out … she could win!”

Moonves also thought Matt, Jag, Cirie, and Felicia would become the final four, with Bowie Jane out next. However, the nominations prove that’s not going to happen.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.