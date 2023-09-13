Will 'Big Brother' 25 feature a Jury Battle Back twist? Here's what host Julie Chen Moonves hinted and what we think.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 shows clear alliance lines drawn between houseguests. Cameron Hardin won Head of Household, and Felicia Cannon and Izzy Gleicher are on the block. According to host Julie Chen Moonves, the houseguests will see a new twist with the jury on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Could the Big Brother 25 twist mean that a Jury Battle Back is coming?

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 spoilers ahead.]

Is a Jury Battle Back coming in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 6?

Julie Chen Moonves made a major announcement on the Sept. 7, 2023, episode of Big Brother 25. The episode featured Red Utley’s eviction and Cameron Hardin’s Head of Household win. At the end of the episode, Moonves revealed that fans will see a Big Brother jury twist.

“I’ll have a big announcement for the houseguests that will affect this year’s jury,” she said.

Many fans suspect Moonves is hinting at a Jury Battle Back competition. In a typical Battle Back, jury members compete to reenter the competition. The season 25 jury hasn’t started accruing evicted players just yet, so some fans believe a pre-jury Battle Back might be in the works starting on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Some evidence supports the idea of a pre-jury Battle Back competition. Season 25 previously referenced player Danielle Reyes. Danielle is infamously known as one of the best players in Big Brother history, but she lost season 3 due to a bitter jury who weren’t sequestered from the house. Additionally, Danielle touched on the loss during the Big Brother 25th anniversary special. This reference to a past bitter jury could point to a possible Battle Back in season 25.

Danielle aside, Big Brother Season 25 is slated to last 100 days, so a Battle Back would add previous competitors into the competition and possibly extend the season.

Despite the possible evidence to support a Battle Back competition, it still seems unlikely that the jury twist has to do with a Battle Back. It’s the 25th season of the show, which means the new jury twist will likely be something fans haven’t yet seen. CBS and Moonves continue to hint at all-new twists related to the multiverse theme.

Host Julie Chen Moonves hinted at a ‘unique and secretive’ twist

Julie Chen Moonves in ‘Big Brother’ 25 | Sonja Flemming/CBS

While fans would love to see a Jury Battle Back competition in Big Brother Season 25, it seems more likely that the jury twist is all new. When discussing the new season, host Julie Chen Moonves said fans can’t even fathom what’s coming.

“There is one other element that is so top secret that I cannot even hint,” she said on The Exclusive with Sharon Tharp podcast, according to Reality TV World. “There is something that is so unique to this season and secretive that I cannot even hint at it. [The producers] wouldn’t tell me for the first two meetings I had with them.”

And, of course, fans can’t forget that Big Brother 25 involves the multiverse, which will undoubtedly affect the twist.

“This Big Brother multiverse is going to affect every competition,” Moonves said while speaking on CBS Mornings. “I mean, it’s the 25th season. We had to shake it up.”

Elements of this story were originally reported by Screen Rant.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

