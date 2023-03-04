‘Big Brother’: Janelle Pierzina Accuses Nicole Franzel of Pregaming for a New Reality Show

The Big Brother drama is neverending, especially regarding the disaster that was All-Stars 2. As fans recall, plenty of rumors surrounding a certain group of houseguests pregaming ran wild while season 22 aired on CBS. And according to one of the contestants, Janelle Pierzina, the pregaming in Big Brother has made its way to another reality series.

Janelle and Nicole competed against one another on ‘Big Brother 22’

CBS selected Janelle and Nicole to be a part of the Big Brother 22 cast during the summer of 2020. It was a milestone season for the reality competition series, so All-Stars was in order. Janelle, one of the most beloved houseguests to ever play the game, appeared on Big Brother 6, Big Brother 7, and Big Brother 14. And Nicole was on Big Brother 16 and won Big Brother 18.

Prior to All-Stars 2, Janelle and Nicole competed against each other on The Amazing Race 31, but they never ran into any problems on that show. However, that all changed in Big Brother 22.

Janelle and Nicole were on opposite sides of the house, with Janelle working with her Big Brother bestie Kaysar Ridha and Nicole as a part of The Committee. The Committee, which consisted of Nicole, Cody Calafiore, Memphis Garrett, Dani Briones, Tyler Crispen, and Christmas Abbott, dominated the season. And one of their early targets was Janelle. Ultimately, Janelle finished in 14th place, and Nicole came in third place.

The majority of Big Brother fans despised All-Stars 2, despite the hype surrounding it. Many believed that the members of The Committee pregamed and decided to align before entering the house. As a result, they steamrolled the competition, making the season predictable and boring.

Janelle accuses Nicole of cheating again, but not for ‘Big Brother’

In the years since Big Brother 22 ended, Janelle and Nicole have made it very clear that they don’t get along. And on Feb. 27, 2023, Janelle took to Twitter to share some alleged news about Nicole.

“Your real spoiler girl is here with some tea,” Janelle wrote. “Not only did Nicole ruin Small Stars by pregaming, but now she is trying to pregame for a new show on Amazon called Battle of the Network Stars. If she is ultimately cast, hopefully, she can own up to being a villain this time.”

In the replies, she added, “Why does she continue to pregame? Just say no to pregaming people! It ruins reality television and the fans deserve better.”

Nicole responded to Janelle’s allegations while doing a Q&A on Instagram. A fan asked, “Rumor has it you are going to be on a new show Battle of the Network Stars. Is this true?” Nicole answered, “No! Not true. I haven’t even heard of that show until I got a bunch of messages asking today.”

Does ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ exist?

We can’t find any evidence that Amazon is developing a new reality competition series called Battle of the Network Stars. So the only information we have about these rumors comes from Big Brother star Janelle Pierzina. But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t true. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing what’s correct and what’s false — this is a matter of she said, she said.

Battle of the Network Stars was a reality series aired from 1976 to 1988 on ABC, and the network revived the show for one season in 2017. The series featured ABC, CBS, and NBC stars who would compete in several sporting events. In the end, only one network would win.

And in 2005, Bravo aired a spinoff called Battle of the Network Reality Stars.

So perhaps Amazon is reviving the series, but we’ll have to wait for the streaming service to make an announcement to know if the rumors are true.

