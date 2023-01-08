‘Big Brother’: Taylor Hale Credits Historic Win to Da’Vonne Rogers

Big Brother America’s Favorite Houseguest Da’Vonne Rogers has competed on the show three times but never won. When asked, she admitted she believed her purpose was to serve as a voice. Reigning champ Taylor Hale agreed by crediting her recent victory to Da’Vonne.

Da’Vonne Rogers claimed she was meant to be a ‘voice’ on ‘Big Brother’

California-based acting coach Da’Vonne Rogers made her Big Brother debut in 2015 and instantly made an impact that resulted in her returning for the following season.

Even though she has competed three times and hasn’t won, several future players name her as their favorite houseguest and inspiration for applying.

A few months after Big Brother 24 concluded, a viewer asked Da’Vonne why she still “sucks” at the game as she’s played three times.

The reality TV star responded, “Because I wasn’t meant to win… I was meant to be a voice.” She also called herself a “terrible BB player” but pointed out that her moving speeches and vocalness resulted in change. Additionally, she noted her historic feat of becoming the first Black player to win America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Taylor Hale credited Da’Vonne Rogers with her win

Taylor Hale, the first Black woman to win Big Brother with her season 23 victory, chimed in, “I never would have accomplished what I did without Da’vonne.”

Last season, Hannah Chaddha revealed Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne’s bond during season 22 inspired her to audition for the show.

During her time in the competition, Hannah joined The Cookout, an alliance that achieved its mission of getting the first Black winner in the franchise.

Many fans agreed with Da’Vonne’s impact as they also credited her with influencing the creation of the Cookout. During season 22’s All Stars, the three-time competitor used many eviction speeches to speak about the Black Lives Matter movement and the importance of representation in the reality TV show.

The Cookout and Taylor’s run after Da’Vonne’s appearances

Following Da’Vonne’s historic run in Big Brother 22, Xavier Prather, Derek “Big D” Frazier, Azah Awasum, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, and Tiffany Mitchell banded together in season 23.

The alliance called themselves The Cookout and promised to navigate the game together, guaranteeing one would win and make history as the first Black winner. Tiffany’s plan to publicly team up with someone outside the alliance worked as they always controlled the numbers, and the group steamrolled their way to the final six.

Xavier ended up coming out on top and won unanimously. The following season began shrouded in bullying accusations as many Live Feed viewers didn’t like how Taylor was being treated in the house.

It led to The Cookout members making a statement, and producers reportedly talked to the cast about the claims. Things turned around for Taylor as she joined the Leftovers, who went on to dominate the first seven weeks. When Kyle Capener exposed the alliance, Taylor remained protected due to her physical and social game, ultimately making it to the final two seats. The pageant queen went on to give a powerful speech that resulted in her victory in a landslide 8-1 vote.