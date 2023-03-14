Blake Shelton Loves the Flamethrower Jimmy Kimmel Gave Him: ‘We’re Burning the Hell Out of Stuff’

Stars like Blake Shelton don’t have your typical wish lists. Their bank accounts are well-funded, and they can purchase almost anything they want. So when buying gifts for them, even their loved ones get stumped.

A few years ago, Gwen Stefani admitted that shopping for her then-boyfriend Blake Shelton was a problem. In fact, the couple tended to fail in traditional gift-giving: They either already had what they needed or bought things that caught their eye.

However, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel came in clutch for Stefani and helped her deliver Shelton a gift that has been a hit on his Oklahoma ranch.

Gwen Stefani says husband Blake Shelton is ‘difficult’ to shop for

In 2018, Stefani appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and told the host that shopping for Shelton was “useless.” Coming up with ideas was difficult. Plus, sometimes Shelton simply went out and bought what Stefani had planned to buy for him in the first place.

In one instance, she blew the surprise by accidentally including Shelton in a group chat about a leaf blower she was trying to purchase for him.

At the end of the clip, Kimmel said he had an idea for Stefani that was “100 percent great” for Shelton, and he promised the country singer would love it. Stefani said she “sort of” trusted Kimmel — “ish.”

Fast forward to March 2023, when Shelton himself appeared on Kimmel and admitted he is, in fact, difficult to shop for. However, he also said the gift Kimmel bought for Stefani to give to him was a huge hit. What was that mysterious present? Nothing other than a flamethrower.

Shelton uses the flamethrower from Kimmel on his Oklahoma ranch

who am i thankful for this year? def this 1 ? @blakeshelton pic.twitter.com/KUMo1I987t — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) November 24, 2022

On the show, Kimmel asked Shelton if he really did like the gift. “Yes, and so do the kids, though,” Shelton said, adding that he was showing it to family members, but it caught the attention of his stepsons Kingston, 16; Zuma, 14; and Apollo, 9. (Shelton and Stefani got married in 2021; Stefani shares custody of her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.)

Shelton said the flamethrower actually comes in handy on the family’s Oklahoma ranch. “We have the ranch in Oklahoma. We’re constantly burning brush piles,” Shelton said. “We stick it right in the brush pile, burn it, laugh.”

And though a flamethrower sounds like quite the backyard toy, Shelton said it’s not all that dangerous. “It only comes out about that far,” Shelton said, gesturing to show a range of about 3 feet. “So you really have to be chasing somebody down to hurt ‘em.”

Shelton said Kimmel “nailed it” in the gift department. “There is nothing cooler than a flamethrower…We all use the flamethrower — the kids and all. We’re burning the hell out of stuff.”

Kimmel joked that he was relieved it was a good idea. “I’m not great at finding gifts for my wife, but I am really good at finding gifts for other people’s husbands,” he joked.

Blake Shelton will be performing on tour and filming his final season of ‘The Voice’ this spring

okayyy but @blakeshelton's last song is a major bop ? Blake's final season begins March 6. pic.twitter.com/PbAEz0CQJM — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) February 2, 2023

Shelton might have plenty of use for his flamethrower on the ranch, but he’s likely kept it there while he hits the road this spring. The “No Body” singer is currently in the middle of his “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour, which ends March 25.

Shelton said he’s never been a country singer who spends all of his time on the road — he usually has less than 20 tour dates per year. However, with his time on The Voice ending this spring, he’ll have more free time if he chooses to do longer stints on a tour bus — or more time at home burning brush piles.

Season 23 of The Voice will be Shelton’s last. He’s the longest-tenured coach on the show, with the largest number of wins to date. However, Shelton said he’s looking for more schedule flexibility and a change of pace. He’ll compete against fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper this season.

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.