Gwen Stefani completely surprised her husband Blake Shelton on ‘Barmageddon’, and showed him just how intense she can be.

Gwen Stefani teamed up with her husband Blake Shelton for the reality show Barmageddon. In the process of doing so, Shelton discovered Barmageddon had an interesting effect on his partner that he hadn’t quite seen before.

Blake Shelton was shocked by his wife’s competitiveness in ‘Barmageddon’

Stefani and Shelton have been on opposing sides before. The two first met each other when Stefani became a coach on the long-running series The Voice. Although they were initially both in relationships with other people, their respective marriages would fall apart. This would allow the two to explore each other’s more intimate feelings.

Even after becoming an item, Shelton and Stefani still found themselves competing with each other on The Voice. Fans of the show may know that, as coaches, they battled each other vicariously through the aspiring artists they were supporting.

With their growing relationship, Stefani once confided that the competition between herself and her husband was something she was initially concerned about.

“I was worried, I didn’t know how we were going to handle being competitive. It’s just so far into the relationship that it’s just a different phase. But it was super natural, super amazing,” she said in a 2019 interview with E! News.

Shelton also confided not too long ago that his wife isn’t all that concerned with one-upping him in The Voice. However, Barmageddon was a different story. The hit game show might see Stefani and Shelton compete with each other more directly, which might’ve awakened Stefani’s more aggressive side.

“The funny thing about Gwen is the entire amount of time that I’ve known her now, I’ve never known her even on The Voice to be competitive. She’s more of just like this supportive person with her contestants,” Shelton said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“But I’ve never seen her as like super competitive until she plays against me on Barmageddon. All of a sudden, it’s like, flipping me off really close to my face. I’ve never heard her say, ‘Let’s go’ like Tom Brady. She’s never said, ‘Let’s go’ before. Now she’s saying, ‘Let’s go.’”

‘Barmageddon’ host Nikki Garcia wants Gwen Stefani to compete with another ‘Voice’ coach

Garcia knows exactly who she wants Stefani to compete with next. The Barmageddon host felt fellow music star Reba McEntire would’ve been an interesting foil for the “Holla Back” singer.

“I’m all about girl power, so it would definitely be Gwen vs. Reba. I mean, we’ve already seen Gwen on there twice. She kicks a lot of butts. She’s super competitive. So I think it would be fun to have Gwen come back on and go against Reba,” Garcia told People.

Garcia even had the perfect Barmageddon game in mind for the two to compete in.

“One of my favorite games is Buzzed Words. Can you imagine Gwen vs. Reba McEntire? Two icons. I think we’d have a lot of fun,” Garcia said.

Stefani and McEntire joining forces for a Barmageddon episode isn’t out the realm of possibility. The two are already well-acquainted with each other thanks to their time on The Voice. Although McEntire thought Stefani wasn’t too fond of her before they became good friends.