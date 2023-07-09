Blake Shelton once answered questions regarding his sexual preferences. Here's what he said about public affection on a tractor.

NBC’s The Voice fans know Blake Shelton as a coach in the series for 23 seasons. Now, the country superstar who was once dubbed the “Sexiest Man Alive” is taking a different path. He’s refocusing his life to prioritize his family and his wife, Gwen Stefani. And before he married Stefani, he shared one of his peculiar “dreams” with Ellen DeGeneres.

Blake Shelton told Ellen DeGeneres that he’d love to have ‘public affection on tractors’

Blake Shelton has a huge fan base thanks to his country hits and time as a coach on The Voice. In 2015, he visited Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show to discuss dating, his career, and what he hoped for next. In true DeGeneres fashion, she asked Shelton to play a game revealing what he found “kinky” and what he didn’t.

DeGeneres asked Shelton a series of questions regarding his sexual preferences. If Shelton was into what DeGeneres described, he held up a sign that read “kinky.” If he didn’t, he had to “drinky,” or take a shot of a mystery liquor.

“Public displays of affection,” DeGeneres stated first. To that, Shelton chose to reluctantly “drinky,” as he didn’t generally approve of the practice.

DeGeneres then stated, “Getting tickled — kinky or drinky?” Shelton drank to that one, too.

Finally, DeGeneres hit a category that Shelton approved of. “Tractors — kinky or drinky?” she asked. He easily put up the “kinky” sign.

“That’s kinky,” he stated.

“Public affection on tractors?” DeGeneres questioned.

“That’s actually one of my dreams,” Shelton noted.

“Really?” the talk show host asked. “Wonderful.”

Next, DeGeneres asked Shelton how he felt about overalls. To that, he held up “kinky,” as “Gwen wears those.”

He once described his marriage to Miranda Lambert as ‘kinky’

Well before Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were married, he was married to country superstar Miranda Lambert for four years. And The Voice star once got candid about his sexual experiences with Lambert. He told Entertainment Tonight that the craziest place he and Lambert had sex was in the “truck back home” and “back in the woods.”

“We’re kinky,” he added. “We like to know that wild animals are watching us. We’re into that sort of thing.”

While Shelton and Lambert may have had wild sexual chemistry, their divorce wasn’t easy. Shelton connected with Stefani during his separation from Lambert and Stefani connected with Shelton during her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

“We found each other at a very low point in each other’s lives,” Shelton shared with Emmy-winning TV host Daphne Nur Oz, according to Music Mayhem. “I think she kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It’s like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me is what it feels like. I don’t know, I’ve never had that with somebody where it just felt like no matter what she has my back. It’s the greatest feeling ever, for sure.”

Blake Shelton left ‘The Voice’ to spend more time with family

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ | Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

Fans never thought they’d see the day when Blake Shelton was no longer coaching on The Voice. He made it clear that season 23 marked his final season, as he hopes to spend more time with his family moving forward.

“Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.”

With that said, Gwen Stefani plans to rejoin The Voice as a coach in season 24. Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and John Legend will coach beside her.

