‘Blue Bloods’: Why Jamie and Eddie Are More Likely to Split Than Have Kids

Blue Bloods has always been a show about two things: law enforcement and family. The story centers on the Reagan family led by patriarch and New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). The show also follows the developing personal lives of each member of the Reagan clan. And in recent years, an increasing focus on Blue Bloods has turned to Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray).

Jamie and Eddie’s relationship could be heading for trouble

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan on “Blue Bloods” I CBS via Getty Images

Jamie and Eddie started out as partners on the force. Over the course of Blue Bloods, their relationship has evolved far past that professional level. In early seasons, Jamie and Eddie shared an unspoken connection, though they never fully pursued a romance. However, in season 8, the couple finally accepted their romantic feelings for each other and got engaged.

Choosing to also remain police partners as well, Jamie and Eddie finally got married at the end of season 9. And going into season 10, the couple moved into a new apartment as well. But season 13 saw the two separated at work. And now the very same Blue Bloods fans who wanted Jamie and Eddie together are sensing another turning point is around the corner.

What will the future of ‘Blue Bloods’ hold for Jamie and Eddie?

Oftentimes, a newly married couple — whether on a hit TV show or in real life — will get the itch to start a family at a certain point. And given that Blue Bloods focuses on the ever-expanding Reagan family, it makes a certain amount of sense for Jamie and Eddie to consider trying to have a baby. But the storytellers behind the show are hesitant to pursue that story for a very specific reason.

“In a practical application, once you make a police officer pregnant, she’s bound by the rules to have a desk job after a certain point,” showrunner Kevin Wade told PopCulture.com regarding the possibility of Jamie and Eddie becoming parents on Blue Bloods. “So while the wishes are there, the actual manifestation would handicap our storytelling with Vanessa and Will.”

‘Blue Bloods’ could be heading into its final seasons

Beginning in season 13, Jamie and Eddie no longer work together as police partners, with Jamie promoted to field information officer. This shift could cause tension between him and Eddie, though it’s unclear what effects this new professional dynamic might have on their marriage. But in all likelihood, this plot point could be the writers’ way to avoid going the pregnancy route.

Of course, that’s not to say Jamie and Eddie couldn’t still become parents at a later date. Although Blue Bloods Season 14 has not yet been announced, the show is likely to stick around for a little while longer. Selleck and co-star Bridget Moynahan have already teased their interest in staying on the air at least until season 15. So Jamie and Eddie could still have time for a bundle of joy.