‘Blue Bloods’: Where in New York Does Frank Reagan Live?

Blue Bloods has been a consistent hit for CBS since the police procedural debuted in September 2010. Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, the show follows a family working in law enforcement in New York City. And the setting certainly plays an integral role in the show. But where exactly does Blue Bloods patriarch Frank Reagan live?

Where Frank Reagan lives on ‘Blue Bloods’

Tom Selleck stars on “Blue Bloods” I CBS via Getty Images

While Blue Bloods centers on an ensemble cast, actor Tom Selleck is the centerpiece of the show as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Likewise, the actor –- who is a TV veteran with decades of experience behind him, most notably on 1980s hit Magnum, P.I. –- served as the chief selling point in establishing Blue Bloods as a hit during the show’s early days.

As for the character of Frank Reagan, he lives in Bay Ridge, a neighborhood in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The show also films in New York City, allowing for on-location shoot on the streets of the iconic city when necessary. But while Frank Reagan’s house is a primary setting for so many of the character interactions and relationships on Blue Bloods, the truth behind it is a bit more complicated.

The truth about the iconic ‘Blue Bloods’ house

Although the interior scenes at Frank Reagan’s home are still shot primarily on a set, the house depicted on Blue Bloods actually does exist. Moreover, according to Country Living, the house is located in Bay Ridge, the very neighborhood where it is intended to sit in the reality of the series. And this real house still serves as the exterior of the Reagan family home on camera. But fans shouldn’t plan on stopping by for one of the show’s famous Reagan family dinners.

The Brooklyn Daily Eagle calls the house a “Colonial-style brick house,” and that timeless feel certainly fits well with the deep history of the Reagan family. After all, the show focuses on several generations. And the surrounding neighborhood features many other stunning homes, including 100-year-old mansions. In real life, a bishop lives in the Bay Ridge house, as it has belonged to the Diocese of Saint Maron-USA since 1978.

How much longer will ‘Blue Bloods’ continue?

Now midway through season 13, fans have started to wonder how much longer Blue Bloods will go on. After all, many series –- even the most successful ones -– opt to call it quits right around this point.

Selleck and co-star Bridget Moynahan have teased that they’d like to hit 15 seasons before calling it quits. That’s not to say the series will end precisely there, but it’s a testament to the fact that even those individuals behind the show may be looking to end Blue Bloods on their own terms.