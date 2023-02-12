‘BMF’: Mo’Nique Revealed How 50 Cent Convinced Her To Play Goldie

Fans have been extremely hype about BMF Season 2. The Starz drama series is based on the real-life story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The Flenory brothers started their drug business in Detroit and became two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

Mo’Nique has joined the hit drama series as Goldie. This is how 50 Cent convinced her to take on the role.

Monique “Mo’Nique” Angela Hicks as Goldie and Tywayne Wheatt as Mike in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ Season 2 has introduced Goldie

When Starz announced BMF Season 2, they revealed that Goldie would be a major player in the Flenory brothers’ world. “[She] is a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts,” the official Starz character description reads. “She forms an alliance with the Flenory brothers to help fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn’t afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost.”

Mo’Nique has her own thoughts about Goldie. “She truly is love,” she told POPSUGAR. “She truly is in her community trying to make a difference. Everybody may not agree with how she makes the difference, but she genuinely loves her community. When you see the dynamics of this character, you almost say, ‘Am I wrong for digging this character?’ Because morally, I’ve been told this. But when I get to know this person and I see really what they’re about, am I beginning to love what’s supposed to be the villain?”

Guess who i got in BMF this season ?GOLDIE ! GLG?GreenLightGang ?I don’t miss,THE UNDER DOG BACK ON TOP. pic.twitter.com/eYFu2h2yRN — 50cent (@50cent) May 10, 2022

Mo’Nique’ portrays Goldie on ‘BMF’ because of 50 Cent

Following her Academy Award-winning performance in 2009’s Precious, Mo’Nique has dealt with public pushback in the entertainment industry. BMF executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has watched this play out and decided to extend his hand to the comedy legend.

“Curtis came to a show that I had in LA, a stand-up comedy show,” Mo’Nique told POPSUGAR.” And about three weeks later, he began to post these posts on his page, and they were so beautiful and so sweet,” Mo’Nique says. “And I reached out to him, and he called. And he said, ‘Hey, Mo. Love your work. I want to get down with you. Let’s do this.’ And that was pretty much what it was.”

Goldie has been the perfect role for Mo’Nique.

Who is the real Goldie on ‘BMF’?

Mo’Nique has remained rather coy about the real woman her BMF character is based on. However, she did reveal that she drew some inspiration from her late aunt when it came to portraying the iconic character.

“I know Goldie. I know that character. I know that character from some of the communities, the neighborhoods,” she told POPSUGAR. “So when you’ve dealt with that character pretty much your [whole] life, you know her. And then you take bits and pieces from the people that you knew in the community, and you form this character. But my Aunt Vera, who’s no longer with us, but my Aunt Vera, baby, when I tell you, she was every bit of Goldie, because she was really beloved in her community. And some of the things she did, people may have said, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ But everybody loved Ms. Vera. So I would have to say in honor of my Aunt Vera, I pulled some of Goldie from her.”

Fans are hoping to see much more of the no-nonsense woman this season.