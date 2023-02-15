Starz’s highly-rated drama series BMF centers on the rise and fall of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) began their drug organization as young teens in Detroit before branching out to run one of the biggest drug-trafficking organizations in the country.

BMF Season 2 has already had some explosive moments. Here’s what we know about episode 206.

Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Are the characters from ‘BMF’ real?

The characters in BMF are very real. Lil Meech portrays his father in the series, and creator Randy Huggins got many of the details from his story directly from Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. “I’m from here, and what’s really interesting is that Meech is three or four years older than me, and Terry is one or two,” Huggins told Detroit Metro Times. “As much as this is Meech and Terry’s, it’s my story; it’s Detroit’s story. So obviously, this is a drama, so I take creative license where I have to, but it all came from Big Meech. … It’s not anything in here that I didn’t hear from him. Now I may have went left when he wanted me to go right, but I gotta tell my story the way I see it.”

There have certainly been some twists and turns in season 2 and some embellishments. Here’s what we know about the upcoming episode.

A new episode of #BMF is droppin' Feb. 17. Catch up now on the @Starz app. pic.twitter.com/Tset6jxS3l — BMF (@bmfstarz) February 10, 2023

‘BMF’ Season 2 episode 6 overview

The sixth episode of season 2 will air on Feb. 17. The official description of “Homecoming” reads, “Meech and Terry return to Detroit from Atlanta with a product and a new technique to

flood the streets with BMF product. Meech links up with Sterling and the PA Boys to

continue his quest to kill Lamar.”

Fans were miffed when episode 206 didn’t air as expected on Feb. 10. However, it appears that Starz implemented the brief hiatus amid Super Bowl weekend.

‘BMF’ Season 3 is in the works

As fans await the debut of episode 206, they will be thrilled to learn that the third season has already been green-lit at Starz. “BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling, and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, told Deadline. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

Huggins, who created BMF and who acted as the showrunner for the first two seasons, will be stepping aside amid some health concerns, with executive producer Heather Zuhlke stepping in for the interim.

In season 2, Meech and Terry have seen the value of expanding the business outside of Detroit. It appears that they will continue along that trajectory in season 3.