‘BMF’: Why Is Episode 6 Delayed?

Starz’s crime series BMF has become a fan favorite. The series chronicles the real-life story of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) began selling drugs as teens in Southwest Detroit. Eventually, the brothers would expand beyond their hometown to become two of the biggest drug dealers in the country.

BMF Season 2 is already underway and fans are loving it. However, episode 6 is not airing on Feb. 10. Why is the episode delayed?

Christian Robinson as Tiny, Rafael Castillo as Nedo and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ episode 6 air date

Episode 206, “Homecoming,” will air on Feb. 17, so there won’t be a new episode of BMF this week. The official description for the episode reads,

Meech and Terry return to Detroit from Atlanta with a product and a new technique to

flood the streets with BMF product. Meech links up with Sterling and the PA Boys to

continue his quest to kill Lamar.

Why is the new ‘BMF’ episode delayed?

Initially, episode 206 was slated to air on Friday, Feb. 10. Though Starz has not announced an official reason for the pushback, there is speculation that the Super Bowl has something to do with it. Though BMF now airs on Fridays, many people might focus on family, friends, and Super Bowl parties over the weekend.

Interestingly enough, this delay means that the finale will air the same day as Power Book II: Ghost Season 3.

Moreover, unlike the eight-episode first season of BMF, fans should be thrilled about seeing a total of 10 episodes in season 2. At present, the brothers are trying to gain their footing back in Detroit while looking to expand their organization outward to Atlanta. But fans should expect many more secrets to be revealed this season.

“I’m excited for everyone to see how the Flenory family gets challenged in a new way,” Christine Horn, who portrays Maybel Jones, told Variety. “They’re dealing with so much, of course, with their sons creating this big drug ring. But there are some other things that really tap into the heart of the family dynamic and how, just like anybody else’s family, we get challenged. It’s bringing a lot of drama, a lot of sizzle. A lot of secrets will be revealed in the coming episodes.”

Here’s what we know about the ‘BMF’ spinoffs

The BMF Universe is expanding. According to executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the BMF Universe will be known as BMF Immortal. Though the rapper/director/producer announced this news on the red carpet for the BMF Season 2 premiere, Deadline reports planning for the spinoffs is in the early stages.

There will be at least three spinoffs coming, but more information will be revealed later. They also report that though the producer decided not to re-up his contract with Starz, the network is still very much invested in his shows and ideas, so it looks like the franchise will remain with the network.

BMF has already been renewed for season 3, so fans hope the first spinoff will drop soon after.