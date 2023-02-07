‘Power Book II: Ghost’: New Photos From Season 3 Hint at What’s to Come

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will debut on March 17. The series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he juggles his life as a college student and an undercover drug dealer. Since high school, he’s been running his drug business with his best friend, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo). Season 3 is set to be an explosive ride for both Tariq and Brayden and the people around them.

New photos from season 3 hint at what’s to come.

Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq will be pulled even further into the drug game in season 3

During Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Tariq was looking to get out of the drug game. He’d hoped to blackmail Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) so he would have the money to retire. However, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) killed Mecca first.

Now in season 3, Tariq is in even deeper than before. “The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before,” the official Starz release for season 3 reads.

Looks like Councilman Tate might have some new flames. ? #PowerGhost season 3 returns 3/17 on @starz. pic.twitter.com/IqnUW0bzyH — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 6, 2023

Though Starz has not yet released a new trailer for the upcoming season, new photos from season 3 give fans hints at what they might expect.

One photo showcases lawyer Davis MacLean visiting the Tejada family home. Neither Monet nor Lorenzo (Berto Colon) looks too pleased with this presence. In a different photo, seemingly at Zeke’s (Daniel Bellamy) homegoing service, Monet, Lorenzo, and their sons are dressed in black.

Rashad Tate looks cozy in a coffee shop in a different photo with new professor Harper Bennett (Keesha Sharpe). Another photo showcases Evelyn Castillo (Lauren Velez) offering up a wad of cash.

Finally, Tariq, Effie (Alix Lapri), Cane (Woody McClain), and Brayden are standing in a warehouse going over plans. Interestingly, Tariq isn’t in more of the photos, which means Starz isn’t looking to reveal too much ahead of time.

Time to make moves. #PowerGhost season 3 returns Friday, March 17, 2023 on @STARZ pic.twitter.com/JN3msgoAye — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) December 15, 2022

A major shift is coming in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

In addition to the upcoming season, Starz has announced that Ghost has already been renewed through season 4. Filming for season 4 recently began in New York City with Michael Ealy joining the cast in a series regular role.

If the series does go into season 5, fans should begin bracing themselves for a drastic change. “I think I have, in my mind I have five or six seasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told Deadline. “The big shift that would happen in season 5, the big shift that I’m planning for season 5, would take the show in a direction where frankly, it could go on forever. The show could go for 10 seasons or more, considering that shift, and it’s a big shift. But if that yeah, we could go forward for sure and do some fun stuff. But that depends on whether we make it there.”

Fans are already anticipating season 3, so it will be thrilling to see how things pan out.