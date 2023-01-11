‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Lorenzo’s Potential Death Could Have Major Consequences for Monet

Power Book II: Ghost showcases the life of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) following the murder of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). Tariq has become entangled with the Tejada crime family. The Tejadas include Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon), and their three children, Cane (Woody McClain), Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray).

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is slated to debut on March 17, and many fans believe Lorenzo will die. However, his potential death could be dire for Monet.

Lorenzo will probably die in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

When Lorenzo was released from jail in Ghost Season 2, he changed the dynamic of the Tejada family for good. Secrets were revealed, and Lorenzo found himself making a power move that killed Monet’s firstborn son Zeke (Daniel Bellomy). In Season 3, Monet is slated to discover what Lorenzo has done.

“Her son’s gone,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told TVLine. “And if you were watching all along, she preferred him, did she not? She preferred him to her other kids. So now the chickens will come home to roost in terms of how she treated those children, in terms of what she was hoping for her future, all of that. And plus, her husband is guilty of the crime! There is that. She’s going to find out in a big way and that’s going to be… well, I’ll leave that for Season 3.”

Fans believe that once Monet knows the truth, she will kill her husband in retaliation.

Lorenzo’s death could have major consequences for Monet

If Lorenzo dies, whether by Monet’s hand or by one of his children, the death of the kingpin will have some major consequences for Monet. As fans of the series know, Monet and her children kept the family business afloat while Lorenzo was incarcerated for a decade. Though he called the shots from prison, they kept things running on a daily basis.

Even when Monet acted recklessly, as she did in an effort to keep her children safe, she was able to stand behind Lorenzo’s name. However, her husband’s potential death means she would lose all of her protection in the streets. She would be a lone wolf without Lorenzo or her NYPD lover that Cane eliminated in Season 1.

This would force either Dru or Cane to step up. Though Monet has been grooming Cane for the role, it’s likely that Dru will have to become much more ruthless than his mother wants.

A new villain on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will change Tariq and the Tejadas forever

Lorenzo won’t be the only issue that Tejadas and Tariq are facing when Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 debuts in March. In addition to the hot-heated kingpin, the family and the college student/ drug dealer must contend with a brand-new adversary. This time the villain appears to be much more sinister than Mecca (Daniel Sunjata).

The official description for Season 3 reads in part, “The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.”

Fans believe that this new villain is Norma, portrayed by Caroline Chikezie. According to Deadline, Norma is “a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”