‘BMF’: Here’s What We Know About the Organization Today

BMF follows Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers came of age in Detroit in the 1980s and rose from street drug dealers to becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

Though the pair expanded their organization and evaded law enforcement for decades, they were eventually caught, charged, and sent to prison. Here’s what is known about the BMF organization today.

Christian Robinson as Tiny, Rafael Castillo as Nedo and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

BMF was formed in 1985

Meech and Terry began their careers as small-time corner boys selling $50 bags of cocaine in their Detroit neighborhood. They were in a gang called The 50 Boyz. They were moved to sell drugs due to their impoverished upbringing.

Though they began as small-time dealers, the pair eventually had major aspirations. In 1985, they came together with several gangs to form BMF.

“I’m from here, and what’s really interesting is that Meech is three or four years older than me, and Terry is one or two,” creator/showrunner Randy Huggins told Detroit Metro Times. “As much as this is Meech and Terry’s, it’s my story; it’s Detroit’s story. So obviously, this is a drama, so I take creative license where I have to, but it all came from Big Meech. … It’s not anything in here that I didn’t hear from him. Now I may have went left when he wanted me to go right, but I gotta tell my story the way I see it.”

Here’s what we know about BMF today

BMF was seemingly disbanded in 2005 when Meech and Terry were arrested for drug trafficking and money laundering and sent to prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) charged the brothers and 100 of their known associates with drug crimes. Since then, many of them have been released from jail. Terry was released from prison in 2020, but Meech remains behind bars for at least five more years. At present, BMF is no longer active. Still, many of the major players have been involved in consulting for the show or at least telling their stories in the Starz documentary BMF: Blowing Money Fast or in respective interviews.

Meech and Terry’s relationship will be changed forever in ‘BMF’ Season 2

By the time Meech and Terry were arrested in 2005 and sentenced to 30 years each in prison, they were no longer speaking, and they had been estranged for some time.

Though Terry is living a legit life on BMF Season 2, with Meech running the organization with B-Mickie (Myles Truitt) as his right hand, fans know that the brothers will eventually come back together to lead BMF.

However, it won’t be anything like it was before. Meech is slated to leave Detroit for Atlanta, and it’s no secret that he will have a lot of animosity toward Terry’s new relationship with Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony).

“Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”