An expert is weighing in on the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce dating rumors and revealing what signals they observed from the "Anti-Hero" singer as she cheered on the NFL star.

A Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance is all everyone has been talking about lately. But is this really a love story we’re witnessing?

Here are the telling signs a body language saw from Swift that proved she was being “flirty” while cheering on Kelce at the game. Plus, an insider has just revealed more about what’s really going on between the Kansas City Chiefs player and “Cruel Summer” artist.

Expert says Swift sent Kelce’flirty’ signals to ‘attract a mate’

Taylor Swift arriving at MetLife Stadium for Travis Kelce’s game with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.



The stars were out in full force on Oct. 1 when the Chiefs took on the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium. It was the second game Swift attended to cheer on Kelce. But this time she brought several of hee celebrity friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the appearance of Swift and company during the Sunday night outing and picked up on a few signals the pop star was sending to Kelce.

While the rest of the world is obsessing over subtle gestures that are as fuzzy as lavender haze in an effort to try and figure out the state of their relationship, the expert picked up on signs that Swift was being quite “flirty. ”

Taylor Swift and her celebrity pals cheering during the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium | Elsa/Getty Images

“Taylor is clearly no average fan,” James told The Sun. “Her body language and styling was to catch everyone’s eye, especially Travis’. She was also there with an eye-watering pile of A-listers … But while Blake Lively and Ryan’s gesture was a total barrier, Taylor’s was much more flirty. Her hands were held looser and she brandished a teasing smile.

“Taylor leaped about with her hand or hands in the air. Her arm-waving rituals were more extreme than any other fans near her. Taylor’s arm was straight up in the air to attract maximum attention. It is as though Travis was playing just for her. Taylor also did a classic peacocking ritual that is to attract the attention of a potential mate.”

Insider reveals that the athlete and recording artist are ‘still getting to know each other’

(L): Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before a game | Michael Owens/Getty Images, (R): Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce from a suite in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

TMZ reported that unlike the first game Swift attended, she and Kelce did not leave together. After the tight end emerged from the locker room, he headed straight to the team bus en route to the airport and back to Kansas City. Meanwhile, Swift who has an apartment in New York City, was spotted at Zero Bond restaurant later that evening.

A source close to the football player helped shed some light on the relationship telling People that at this point Swift and Kelce are “still just getting to know each other. It’s nothing too serious. He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating. During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team.”