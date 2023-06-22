According to a body language expert, this is what King Charles III did when arrived at the 2023 Royal Ascot that showed he really didn't want to be there.

One of the biggest events of the year on the royal family’s calendar is the Royal Ascot.

It is Britain’s most popular race meeting with around 300,000 visitors over a five-day period. The Ascot was also one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite events but according to a body language expert, the new monarch doesn’t share the same fondness for it that his mother did.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla) attend Ascot Day 2023 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Here’s what the expert saw King Charles III doing that showed he really didn’t want to attend the 2023 Royal Ascot.

When the Royal Ascot began

The Ascot summer race meeting officially became a royal week back in 1911. Each day of the week begins with the royal procession, in which the reigning monarch arrives to the track with several other members of the royal family in horse-drawn carriages. They then spend the day there watching the horse races.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and then-Prince Charles riding in a carriage on their way to the Ascot race meeting in 1968 | Jimmy Wilds/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

King Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), is a fan of horse racing. In 2021, the then-Duchess of Cornwall discussed her passion for the sport and her hope for it to continue with the next generation. But just because Camilla enjoys the event doesn’t mean her husband does. And body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton says that was evident in the king’s expressions when arrived at the Ascot.

Expert says Charles did this to avoid revealing that he didn’t want to be there

Speaking on behalf of BonusCodeBets Stanton explained: “King Charles is masking a smile at Royal Ascot to avoid revealing he doesn’t want to be there. Charles is not massively keen on horse racing and he doesn’t seem completely overjoyed to be at Royal Ascot. He’s putting on a masking smile, which is to try and show some kind of enjoyment.”

Stanton continued: “We tend to use masking smiles to avoid being rude or seeming ungrateful — it could even be when we’re not feeling great … [Charles put on] a masking smile for the cameras. I didn’t think it was a genuine sign of enjoyment, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing — it is a part of his obligation as monarch to attend these events.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by carriage as they attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

“It’s a very poignant moment for him and these kinds of events will bring back memories for him. There’s going to be a lot of triggers at Royal Ascot that will trigger emotions for the king, including sadness. Overall, he appears to find it overwhelming and daunting. He’s doing his best to put on a brave face while being emotional.”

The 2023 Royal Ascot was the first since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds