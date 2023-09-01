This is how the late Princess Diana proved to everyone that she was "fearless" and "resilient," according to a body language expert.

Princess Diana was one of the most famous and influential women in the world who had so many memorable and iconic moments before her death. Now, a body language expert is looking back on some of those and revealing what messages the princess was likely trying to send through her actions not only to the public but also to the royal family.

Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana at an expo in Seville, Spain | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana sent plenty of messages to the royals without saying a word

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Over the years Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well and is now discussing some of the messages the late princess appeared to send when she was alive.

On June 29, 1994, Diana’s message to then-Prince Charles was loud and clear when she wore the famous “revenge dress.” The princess attended a function wearing the number a few hours after Charles publicly admitted that he had an extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla).

Princess Diana wearing her famous revenge dress to a Vanity Fair party (circa 1994) | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton talked about the unforgettable moment saying: “Diana wowed the nation in her revenge dress as she attended the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery. Everyone knows this picture so clearly and it’s arguably the best Diana has ever looked. It was her way of saying, ‘This is what you lost.’ It’s saying, ‘I look and feel fantastic and the world knows that too.’”

Expert says this is how Diana showed she was ‘fearless,’ ‘strong,’ and ‘resilient’

Stanton recalled another time Diana sent a message to the royals and analyzed what she was trying to convey through a photo while in the Republic of Angola. He noted: “In January 1997, Diana traveled to Angola to work with the Halo Trust as part of her work campaigning against deadly land mines.”

Princess Diana walking through a landmine minefield cleared by the charity Halo in Huambo, Angola | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

According to the expert: “[Diana’s] posture and body language were strong here and showed that she wanted people to know she was a strong, resilient, and fearless woman doing her job. It was a message for the royal family more than anything. She wanted to prove who she was and challenge them. Diana wanted to show them she was prepared to walk into danger to defend everything she believed. This is very representative of how she lived her life.”

