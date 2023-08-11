Find out who a body language expert says shares the same "individualistic" and "bold" traits as Princess Diana) and it's not either of her daughters-in-law).

Over the years many royal watchers have compared Meghan Markle and the new Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) to their mother-in-law Princess Diana. But according to a body language expert, there’s actually another royal lady who has picked up a number of the same traits as the late princess.

Princess Diana watching a polo match in Cirencester | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The royal who displays some of the same traits as Princess Diana

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Over the years Stanton has analyzed the demeanor and the non-verbal communication signals of several members of the royal family. Recently he discussed Princess Beatrice, who he calls one of the “more outlandish” royals.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton said: “In terms of her fashion sense, [Beatrice] is probably one of the more outlandish members of the family as she tends to favor very grandiose clothing, very floral dresses, and big hats. That’s quite an individualistic theme to adopt. I think she’s quite like her mother (Sarah Ferguson) because she too tends to opt for the more louder, verbose style dress, as opposed to Diana.”

Princess Beatrice attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

However, the expert added that Beatrice does possess some of the same traits as her late aunt.

“Obviously her mother and Princess Diana were very good friends and it seems Beatrice has inherited their traits of being an individualistic person, not afraid to make bold statements, and very comfortable in their own skin,” he explained. “We are going to see more and more of her as the years go on and I think she will play more of an important role in the royal family.”

According to Stanton, the Duke and Duchess of York‘s oldest daughter also displays great confidence with the way she carries and handles herself in public, which was something Diana mastered.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at the Athens Orthodox Cathedral following the wedding ceremony of Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos | Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

He noted: “It’s clear from the way that Beatrice carries herself with her posture, smiles, and eye contact that she is a very confident person and is certainly comfortable in her own skin when talking to members of the public. At royal engagements, she’s certainly not backwards at coming forwards. We tend to see her mingling with other members of the royal family and she isn’t opposed to interacting with members of the public.”

Princess Beatrice has a ‘deep connection’ with one of Princess Diana’s sons

Stanton observed that Princess Beatrice has a very strong connection with one of her cousins.

“Princess Beatrice hasn’t always been seen out in public, but in recent years, especially since her marriage (to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi), there’s been a lot more visibility from her at royal engagements,” the expert said. “In terms of her relationship with the other members of the royal family, it’s clear to me from her interactions with Prince Harry that I believe she has a really deep connection with him in particular and there is a lot of trust and rapport.”

Prince Harry arriving with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the coronation of King Charles III | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Stanton continued: “One of the most prevalent signs was during the king’s coronation … It was clear from the interactions between them, where they didn’t realize that the cameras were on them, they seemed to interact easily and effortlessly. The fact that they were sitting close together, the touches on the elbow, strong eye contact, it’s clear that Beatrice and Harry have a very deep connection.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.