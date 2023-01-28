Body Language Expert Reveals Meghan Markle’s ‘Sneaky Way’ Around Claim She Didn’t Google Prince Harry

Meghan Markle claimed she didn’t Google Prince Harry before they started dating, but she admitted she researched him on social media. A body language expert said Meghan had a “sneaky way” of getting around the claim when she mentioned it in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Meghan Markle claimed she never Googled Prince Harry before dating him

Meghan has said in the past that she didn’t Google Prince Harry ahead of agreeing to go on a date with him.

In their 2017 BBC engagement interview, she said she “didn’t know much about him” and asked her friend that was trying to set them up, “Is he nice?,’ noting, “Because if he wasn’t kind it just didn’t seem like it would make sense.”

During their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan again said she didn’t do research about Harry. Oprah noted, “If you’re going to marry a royal, then you would do research about what that would mean.”

Meghan responded, “Well, I didn’t do any research about what that would mean … I’d never looked up my husband online. I just didn’t feel a need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me, right? Everything that we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”

Body language expert points out Meghan’s ‘sneaky’ workaround

In a video on The Behavioral Arts YouTube channel, body language analyst Spidey shared his thoughts about the moment in the documentary when Meghan said she looked at Harry’s Instagram feed.

He called it a “sneaky way out” because she admitted to doing some research but it wasn’t through Google. In the documentary, Meghan said, “I asked if I could see his [Instagram] feed.”

She continued, “So that’s the thing — when people say, ‘Did you Google him?’ No. But I [motioned scrolling through Instagram] … that’s your homework. You’re like, hmmm, look, let me see what they’re about in their feed, not what someone else says about them but what they are putting out about themselves.”

Spidey noted how Meghan “really makes a distinction between feed and Google.”

He explained, “I think the reason for that is the following: she has publicly stated before that she didn’t Google him. Before they met she had never Googled him. She didn’t really know much about him. And people called her out on that and said, ‘What are you talking about? Of course, you Googled him. Even if he wasn’t a prince, who doesn’t look up the person that they’re about to go on a date with? But on top of that, this is Prince Harry — you for sure Googled him.’”

He noted, “So I think what happened is, as she thought about it, she was like, ‘Yeah, it’s not really believable that I didn’t Google him or look him up.’”

Spidey said she changed her statement slightly to point out the difference between Googling Harry and checking his Instagram.

The expert said, “So I think her making this distinction is kind of a sneaky way out of that to say, ‘No, when I said I didn’t Google him, I meant I didn’t use Google.com. But I looked him up on Instagram. Yeah no, of course, I looked him up.’”

Prince Harry’s body language was revealing when Meghan talked about her Instagram research, expert says

Spidey also looked closely at Prince Harry as the camera zoomed in on him while Meghan spoke about scrolling through his feed.

He displays an “eyebrow flash” that shows his agreement. “Basically, in a social situation, eyebrow flash, which is the eyebrows going up means one of three things,” Spidey said. He explained it can mean either emphasis, social acceptance/social approval/social connection, or a reaction of surprise.

In this case, Prince Harry seems to give importance to what Meghan said “because he’s probably struggled with that Google search as well. So she makes that distinction, it’s almost like he’s impressed by it, he’s like ‘Yep. That makes sense.’ That is a different thing — an Instagram feed and Google, totally different thing,” the body language expert said.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.