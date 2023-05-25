Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Continues to Prove She Is Much More ‘Confident,’ ‘Dominant’ and ‘Resilient’ Than Prince Harry

Prince Harry was born into Britain’s most famous family but these days it’s his wife Meghan Markle who shows more “confidence” in the spotlight than her husband, according to a body language expert.

The expert says that the Duchess of Sussex also shows that she is the more “dominant” and “resilient” one in their relationship. Here’s more on that, plus the gesture of “nervousness” Prince Harry made that King Charles III used to do as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Women of Vision Gala in New York City | Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Body language expert points out that Meghan is the ‘dominant’ one in their relationship

Body language expert Darren Stanton is a former Derbyshire police officer with a degree in psychology who used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Following the Sussexes’ wedding anniversary, Stanton analyzed photos and video footage of the couple over the years and observed that the former Suits star appears “more confident and dominant” than the prince.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino Stanton said: “Meghan is the much more confident and dominant person in the relationship. She is very much a strong woman, who has her own thoughts and feelings. It appears she has a deeper level of resilience compared to Harry, who is slightly more emotive. From his body language, Harry appears to be the one in the relationship that tends to show stress levels a lot more, whereas Meghan is extremely strong.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave The Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City after 2023 Women of Vision Awards | James Devaney/GC Images

Prince Harry used to show a sign of ‘uneasiness’ that King Charles did as well

According to Stanton, some of Meghan’s confidence has rubbed off on Harry a bit since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to the U.S. explaining that the Duke of Sussex “appears a lot more relaxed, compared to the early stages of their relationship.”

The expert added that the signs of anxiety and nerves Harry used to make are reminiscent of what his father used to do.

“Harry used to tuck his hands into his pocket or play with his cufflinks, which are both pacifying gestures used in times of nervousness or uneasiness. This is something [King] Charles often used to do,” Stanton said. “Nowadays, Harry tends to stand a lot more upright, with his shoulders back. There has definitely been a decrease in pacifying gestures from him over the years, which proves he has massively grown and developed in confidence.”

Then-Prince Charles tugging at his cufflinks during trip to Australia | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Stanton also pointed out that Meghan is “tactile” and some of the gestures such as placing her hand on Harry’s back is referred to as a “power pat” and can also be a sign of “assurance.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.