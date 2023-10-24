There were certain lines that Brad Pitt wouldn’t cross anymore while making movies because of his relationship with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie both did their share of steamy love scenes earlier in their careers. But Pitt allegedly made a conscious decision to avoid intimacy with other actors soon after getting into a serious relationship with Jolie.

Brad Pitt refused to do love scenes in films because of Angelina Jolie

Pitt allegedly might’ve wanted to omit love scenes from his movies out of respect for his ex-wife. Both Pitt and Jolie knew how intense that kind of intimacy could be between two actors. According to Mr. and Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman, producer Dave Matalon had reservations about their love scene in the movie. Particularly because of the actor’s relationship with Jennifer Aniston at the time.

“Dave said, Look, I’m honestly worried about the Jennifer Aniston fans out there. I don’t want to lose that little niche audience of people who are huge Jennifer Aniston fans who are going to hate Angelina Jolie if the sex scene is too sexy. People will see the sex scene and say, ‘Oh, that’s how Angie did it.’ It’ll be like, ‘She used her wiles to seduce him,’” Liman once told Entertainment Weekly.

According to Pitt’s friend Frank Pollaro, Pitt wouldn’t repeat the same mistake with Jolie.

“This is a guy who has tried not to do any sexy scenes with other women since he’s met Angelina. He’s crazy about her, and she’s the same way about him,” Pollaro once told Esquire (via NY Daily News).

Angelina Jolie found filming her ‘By the Sea’ sex scene with Brad Pitt the strangest thing

The 2015 feature By the Sea was the second film Jolie and Pitt worked on after Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The pair played a married couple going through a difficult time, in a movie directed and written by Jolie. Despite their relationship, Jolie confided that their love scene wasn’t the easiest.

“It’s the strangest thing in the world to be lying naked in a bathtub with an iPad that’s showing you the shot outside, while your husband is at the door and you’re directing him to come in and make love to you,” Jolie once told Entertainment Weekly (via Yahoo). “[And] in front of a bunch of other men with cameras.”

Jolie and Pitt had to make light of the situation to see their love scene through.

“Love scenes are strange anyway, but when you’re doing a love scene with a person that you really have sex with? The only way to get through it was for us to all talk about the absurdity of it and make sure no one was feeling awkward,” she added.

Brad Pitt’s intimate scene with Marion Cotillard reportedly cause problems with Angelina Jolie

Pitt acting alongside Marion Cotillard might’ve started the very problems he once tried to avoid. He and the Inception actor starred in their 2016 movie Allied, where Cotillard described a very intimate but awkward love scene with her co-star.

“We rehearse and had a very determined choreography, and then it allows you freedom. When you know exactly what your body will do, then you can act and you can be free to give the emotions and give the feelings because you won’t think, ‘What am I going to do next? Am I going to go on top of him?’ It’s an awkward situation,” she said according to Us Weekly.

Still, their scene was so convincing that it started rumors it caused turbulence between Pitt and Jolie, who were already separated. But Cotillard claimed that wasn’t the case.

“Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need,” Cotillard wrote. “Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment.”