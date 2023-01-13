Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances

Brad Pitt has been making headlines recently with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. The duo was first spotted together last fall at a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theatre in LA. Then, de Ramon joined Pitt for the premiere of his movie Babylon. And, they apparently rang in the new year together, as cameras caught the new couple in Cabo San Lucas soaking up the sun by the pool. What do we know about Pitt’s new girlfriend? It turns out, she’s no stranger to Hollywood romances.

Brad Pitt | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, has an impressive resume

Pitt’s new love interest is a 2013 graduate of the University of Geneva with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She obtained her health coach license in 2019 from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York City. She is currently the vice president of the jewelry company Anita Ko. In February 2022, de Ramon starred in a photo campaign for the brand.

Her LinkedIn page reveals that she previously held roles in the jewelry department at Christie’s and at luxury Swiss jeweler De Grisogono. According to People magazine, de Ramon can speak four languages — English, French, Italian, and German.

Ines de Ramon is no stranger to Hollywood romances

When de Ramon was first spotted with Pitt in November 2022 — on a double date with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — an insider dished that the couple had been “dating for a few months.”

“It’s not an exclusive relationship,” the source said at the time. “Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

Before they got together, de Ramon was married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. De Ramon and Wesley first became Instagram official back in the summer of 2018 when she posted a photo of the couple at a wedding with Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev.

The following year, de Ramon and Wesley secretly got married, and they were spotted wearing matching bands in New York City. Dobrev later confirmed the marriage when she mentioned Wesley’s “wife” during a podcast appearance in June 2019.

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend split from Paul Wesley in early 2022

De Ramon confirmed the marriage in July 2020 when she posted a pic to celebrate their anniversary. The image featured her wearing a wedding dress as she and Wesley shared a kiss on the beach. But, the union only lasted for three years. De Ramon and Wesley quietly separated in September 2022.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” a rep for the couple said at the time.

De Ramon has quickly moved on with Pitt, but sources insist they are simply having fun. She celebrated his 59th birthday with him in December at the Italian restaurant Pace in Hollywood, and a source revealed he was “in the best mood” because de Ramon “makes him happy.”

Pitt’s new movie Babylon is now playing in theaters nationwide.