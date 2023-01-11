Brad Pitt Is Currently Dating ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Paul Wesley’s Ex-Wife

Famous for his role in the groundbreaking series The Vampire Diaries, Paul Wesley is both an actor and a cultural phenomenon. Wesley stole hearts on television for years as Stefan Salvatore, and now he’s exploring new boundaries in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, airing on Paramount+.

Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While the actor prefers to keep his personal life under wraps, his followers are always curious about his relationships. And when rumors began circulating in 2022 that Wesley and his wife had separated and she was now dating Brad Pitt, fans perked up and have since been gathering as much information as possible on the purported relationship.

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon wed in 2019

Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Quietly Separate After 3 Years of Marriage https://t.co/5JUWJLFwnO — People (@people) September 20, 2022

After a romantic evening in New York City in June 2018, Wesley and Ines de Ramon were spotted holding hands, sparking romance speculations. The following month, the Vampire Diaries star made their relationship Instagram official by uploading a photo of himself and de Ramon at a wedding in Montauk, alongside his best friend and former co-star Nina Dobrev and friend and Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr.

In a July 23, 2020, post, de Ramon confirmed that she and Wesley had tied the knot following rumors of their engagement. It turns out that the couple married in a secret beach ceremony in February 2019. However, fate had other plans, as Wesley’s representative confirmed that the pair had separated in September 2022.

The representative stated that the decision was mutual and had been made five months before the announcement. Wesley and de Ramon had been married for three years and shared a dog named Gregory.

Paul Wesley’s ex-wife, Ines Ramon, has moved on with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico https://t.co/gSSYMudK35 — People (@people) January 2, 2023

Months after the split from Wesley, de Ramon has moved on as she was seen getting cozy with Brad Pitt. On November 13, 2022, de Ramon and the Bullet Train star went to see Bono at the Orpheum Theatre. Photos acquired by the Daily Mail show the couple mingling with a star-studded gathering of friends outside the venue.

Pitt and de Ramon walked hand in hand the whole time, with the Fight Club actor even pulling her into a hug at one point. After being seen together in November, the couple enjoyed a night out on the red carpet together on Dec. 15.

Pitt and de Ramon were there to celebrate the opening of Pitt’s new movie, Babylon. An insider told People, “Brad is really into her,” and went on to say that the two had met through a mutual friend. As for Pitt, he and Angelina Jolie called it quits in September 2016 after only two years of marriage.

And despite being declared legally single in April 2019, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars remain embroiled in a contentious legal battle over the custody of their minor children.

Paul Wesley’s dating history

There she is! Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg made their debut at a New York Knicks game. Get relationship details. –> https://t.co/WFl82dDDJ2 pic.twitter.com/bEnibCAcp8 — J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) December 27, 2022

Wesley is a true heartthrob with classic good looks, and his personal life is often the subject of tabloid headlines. The actor’s first marriage was to Torrey DeVitto in 2011, who he met in 2007 while filming Killer Movie. After two years of marriage, the couple divorced in July 2013.

In September of that year, Wesley began dating his Vampire Diaries co-star Phoebe Tonkin. The CW actors dated on and off for four years before finally breaking up in October 2017. In February 2019, less than two years after his split from Tonkin, Wesley married his second wife, Ines de Ramon. The couple discreetly split up in April 2022.

After his breakup with Ramon, Wesley was spotted with a new lady. Page Six reports that in early November, Wesley was spotted making out with a young model called Natalie Kuckenburg. The actor and his new rumored girlfriend were photographed on a low-key romantic trip to Italy.