Brendan Penny Says It’s ‘Shocking’ He and Erin Krakow Hadn’t Done a Hallmark Movie Together Before ‘The Wedding Cottage’

Two of Hallmark Channel’s most popular stars are teaming up for the first time in a new movie. Brendan Penny and Erin Krakow co-star in The Wedding Cottage, a rom-com about a wedding expert named Vanessa (Krakow) who has to persuade a grumpy artist named Evan (Penny) to open up his home for a couple’s big day. In a video chat ahead of the movie’s April 15 premiere, Penny said it was “shocking” he and Krakow had never worked together before.

Brendan Penny says it was ‘really exciting’ to work with Erin Krakow on ‘The Wedding Cottage’

Erin Krakow and Brendan Penny in ‘The Wedding Cottage’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Strongman

Both Penny and Krakow are familiar faces at Hallmark Channel. She stars in the hit series When Calls the Heart and has also appeared in many movies for the network. He had a major role in Chesapeake Shores and has also starred in Hallmark movies such as Valentine in the Vineyard and Easter Under Wraps. But they’d never worked together before The Wedding Cottage.

“It’s kind of shocking,” Penny said in a conversation with Krakow (via YouTube). “I was so excited when I found that not only my good friend Terry Ingram was directing … but I finally got to work with Erin. And it was really, really exciting.”

Penny went on to sing his co-star’s praises.

“Working with Erin is the luckiest thing you can do. Because she is always prepared. She’s super fun [and] incredibly talented. And she’s also lovely,” he said.

Krakow had just as much love for her co-star.

“I was so excited to work with Brendan,” the Army Wives actor said. “I’d only heard good things and he surpassed every expectation … he’s like the funniest person on- and off-screen. I wasn’t really sure what the dynamic was going to be but it was the most fun from the very beginning.”

Audiences “are going to be so charmed by Evan,” she added.

The new Hallmark movie is a ‘When Calls the Heart’/‘Chesapeake Shores’ crossover

The Wedding Cottage doesn’t just feature two fan-favorite Hallmark stars working together for the first time. It also brings together actors from two of the network’s much-loved scripted series: When Calls the Heart and Chesapeake Shores.

“How exciting that the Hearies and the Chessies are going to have a little crossover moment,” Krakow said, referring to the fans of both shows.

In addition to Krakow, loyal When Calls the Heart viewers will notice another familiar face in The Wedding Cottage. Aaron Douglas plays a character named Daryl in the movie. He also appeared in WCTH Season 6 as a loan shark who held Elizabeth hostage in the saloon.

The movie also features a familiar When Calls the Heart setting, Krakow teased on her Instagram.

“Some of you may have noticed a familiar @wcth_tv set in #TheWeddingCottage promo,” she captioned a video of Penny standing in front of a small lake. Hearties quickly identified the spot as the bridge where Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) shared their first kiss at the end of When Calls the Heart Season 8.

The Wedding Cottage airs Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

