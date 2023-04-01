‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Erin Krakow’s New Hallmark Movie Airs in April 2023

Hearties will have to wait until July to go back to Hope Valley. But they can catch When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow in a different role before then. She stars in The Wedding Cottage, one of five new Hallmark Channel movies airing this April.

Erin Krakow of ‘When Calls the Heart’ stars in ‘The Wedding Cottage’ on Hallmark Channel

Erin Krakow and Brendan Penny in ‘The Wedding Cottage’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

In The Wedding Cottage, Krakow plays a wedding expert named Vanessa Doyle. To launch her new book, Tying the Knot: A Wedding Guide, she offers one lucky couple an all-expenses paid wedding. The winning couple needs to get married in a hurry, but there’s a hitch. They’ve chosen The Wedding Cottage as the venue for their big day, but it’s been closed for years and has fallen into disrepair.

Currently, artist Evan Sutherland (Brendan Penny of Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores) is living in the cottage, which he inherited from his grandmother. He has no intention of opening the space up to guests, but Vanessa turns on the charm in an effort to change his mind and give her clients the wedding of their dreams. As Vanessa and Evan grow closer, it becomes clear how much the cottage means to both of them.

The Wedding Cottage premieres Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Four other new Hallmark movies are airing in April 2023

In addition to The Wedding Cottage, four other new movies will air in April on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s “Spring Into Love” programming event.

Love in the Maldives stars Jocelyn Hudon as a writer whose editor sends her on a trip to the world’s most romantic vacation destination. It airs April 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Professional Bridesmaid stars Hunter King as a woman who has turned her skills as a bridesmaid into a career. But when she’s hired to work a high-society wedding, she’ll have to keep her identity secret from a nosy reporter, played by Chandler Massey from Days of Our Lives. It airs April 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Pinch of Portugal stars Heather Hemmens Anna, who works as a prep cook to a celebrity chef. When her boss walks off his show, she has to step in and save day, with some help from her Australian cameraman (Luke Mitchell) and a Portuguese location scout. It airs April 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hearts in the Game stars Erin Cahill as an ambitious NYC publicist and Marco Grazzini as the MLB pitcher whose image she’s tasked with rehabilitating. It airs April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘When Calls the Heart’ returns in July 2023

#Hearties! A brand new season of #WhenCallstheHeart is officially coming in July! Get ready to return to Hope Valley and enjoy this sneak peek at season 10! pic.twitter.com/MsZnzSehZ4 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 6, 2023

While Krakow has a new Hallmark movie coming this month, fans of When Calls the Heart will have to wait until mid-summer for new episodes of that show. The heartwarming period drama returns for its 10th season on Sunday, July 30.

Krakow has promised that the upcoming season of WCTH “will be one of the most engaging and electrifying … yet.”

“As we wrap our 10th season of @wcth_tv, I’m feeling all of those things and more!” the actor shared in an Instagram post in November 2022. “10 seasons of stories & memories, friendship & love, and laughter & tears. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and pride!

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.