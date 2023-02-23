‘Bridgerton’: Colin Will Have a Brand New Look in Season 3

Bridgerton, the Netflix series based on Julia Quinn’s books, will spotlight some fan favorites for season 3. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) romance will get the small-screen treatment, and fans have never been more eager.

However, though these characters are already very familiar to viewers, they can expect some significant changes regarding Colin’s look next season.

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope and Colin will be the focus of ‘Bridgerton’s new season.

Though they’ve always just been good friends, Penelope and Colin’s romance will be the focus of the third season of Bridgerton. While the events of the forthcoming season will be from the contents of Quinn’s fourth novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, things between the pair will start more than a little rocky. After the events of season 2, they aren’t exactly feeling warm and fuzzy toward one another.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports about the new season. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

There is nothing like a new season that brings the chance to say what one has previously left unsaid. pic.twitter.com/pEAdyOK9cb — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 19, 2022

In ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Colin will have a brand new look

After spotting a sneak peek of Penelope from the third season of Bridgerton, it’s clear that she will undergo a significant glow-up. Stepping away from those dreadful frilly yellow gowns that her mother is obsessed with, Penelope will have a more glam, elevated look, using soft blues and stunning hairstyling to reveal her features. However, she won’t be the only one in season 3 undergoing a significant transformation.

Since Penelope has been ignoring his letters all summer, Colin will likely return home to London with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. He will already be sporting a new haircut. Now that he will be acting as a guide for Penelope on the marriage market, in an attempt to win back her friendship, he will likely be presenting himself in the best light.

With some new looks, Pen and Colin will begin to see each other in different lights.

C is for Colin in a carriage https://t.co/gGiWntn2gJ — trish✧.* (@voxmfltibaek) November 26, 2022

The Colin Bridgerton character has a lot of growing up to do

In addition to his new look, Colin must overcome his immaturity to be the man that Penelope deserves. “I think he’s drawn to the idea of not being like every other Bridgerton, of distinguishing himself and not doing exactly what’s expected of him,” Newton said in the book Inside Bridgerton via Entertainment Weekly.

However, Colin’s determination to be contrarian has allowed him to make some questionable choices, including disparaging the only woman who has ever seen him for exactly who he is. “He really is in love with the idea of doing the right thing more than the thing itself,” Shonda Rhimes explained in the book. “But I do love him for it, this fixation on honor. I think it’s very interesting.”

If Colin can mend his friendship with Penelope in the right way while going after what he wants, he might indeed become the man he’s always wanted to be.