‘Bridgerton’: Jonathan Bailey Made Sure His Co-Star Simone Ashley ‘Felt Safe’ Filming Intimate Scenes

Let’s face it — filming intimate scenes can be challenging for any actor. There are hot, bright stage lights to consider, not to mention the cameras, as well as several people watching. While it appears to be a cozy situation, the reality is that it is likely highly uncomfortable. Jonathan Bailey and his Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley have had their share of on-screen love scenes. They may not be as glamorous to film as they are to watch.

We have learned that Bailey ensured that Ashley “felt safe” while the two of them were filming their most intimate scenes in Bridgerton.

Their on-screen relationship in ‘Bridgerton’

Bailey and Ashley portray Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, respectively. According to Popsugar, the two characters have an intricate love story.

Season 2 of the popular show focuses mainly on Anthony, who has decided that he needs to find himself a wife but decides to take love out of the equation. According to Bailey, during the season, “We get to explore . . . his vulnerabilities and his anxieties and hopefully understand some of his behaviors from the past.”

Netflix reports that Anthony initially sets his sights on Miss Edwina Sharma but then finds himself drawn to her older sister, Kate. The two try and deny the mutual attraction. However, that only brings them closer, and the chemistry is undeniable.

The actors spoke about their on-screen relationship in Bridgerton. Bailey addressed how they initially didn’t get along and said, “The enemies-to-lovers trope is obviously one of the most enjoyable romantic tropes.” Ashley then added that “They definitely challenge each other . . . Whenever Kate and Anthony are alone, something always happens because it goes deeper and deeper.”

The actors have a very close co-star relationship

Fortunately, Bailey and Ashley are as close as any two co-stars can be. In addition to having great on-screen chemistry, they get along wonderfully, which undeniably helped with their characters’ love story.

The two formed a strong relationship almost immediately on set, and became close friends before anyone knew what was happening. In fact, their story is pretty sweet — in addition to giving each other thoughtful gifts while filming Bridgerton, Bailey would leave flowers in Ashley’s trailer, and in return, she would leave him his favorite snack foods.

The two actors do plenty of joint interviews, much to the delight of fans. It was during an appearance on the British talk show This Morning that Ashley took the time to gush about her co-star. She said, “He’s such a wonderful person, a wonderful friend. We’ve got a great working chemistry together.”

Bailey also had sweet things to say, telling the host of the show that “The moment that we met, it was evident that we were going to work really well together. . . . It was a really special companionship.”

Bailey made sure that Ashley ‘felt safe’ while filming intimate scenes in ‘Bridgerton’

The on-screen couple, affectionately known as “Kanthony,” had plenty of love scenes to film in season 2, and naturally, Bailey went above and beyond to make sure his friend and co-star felt as safe as possible. According to People, Ashley felt very confident while the cameras were rolling, saying, “I felt very safe. I felt very protected.”

Ashley was excited to do the intimate scenes and ensured Bailey got the credit he deserved. The stunning actor added, “Johnny was an amazing co-partner. We worked with an amazing intimacy coordinator who ensured that it was choreographed and a safe space where we could communicate and make sure that we knew exactly what would be happening on the day. And I think that’s something that Johnny and I had throughout the whole series.”

It looks like the on-screen couple and off-screen BFFs really know how to support each other in every way possible.