Bridgerton Season 3 could have an R-rated carriage ride scene. Fans of Julia Quinn’s books know how things change between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The pair have been friends for years. However, Penelope has had a crush on Colin forever.

That all changed at the end of Bridgerton Season 2 when Penelope heard Colin dismissing her as a romantic prospect, which shattered her self-esteem. Thankfully, the pair will likely return to one another, and fans may even indulge in a sexy scene involving a carriage.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Netflix/ Liam Daniel

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will center on the romance between Colin and Penelope

Though Julia Quinn’s third Birdgerton novel, An Offer From A Gentleman, follows Benedict Bridgerton‘s romance, the third season of the series will skip to book 4, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which centers on the romance between Penelope and Colin.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence to attract the perfect husband.”

Colin soon begins to see Penelope in a way he’s never seen her before. However, now that Penelope is seemingly over her long-held crush on Colin, it might take some time for her to be convinced to have a romance with him.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 could have an R-rated carriage ride scene

In the book that centers on Colin and Penelope, Colin uncovers Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown. The pair have an intense conversation about it in the back of a carriage. This conversation leads to a steamy R-rated moment between the couple.

Using the promo to announce season 3’s production, Coughlan is seen flirting with Newton asking if he might want to go on a carriage ride with her. In the brief scene, Newton responds quickly, saying, “Let’s go.”

Fans of the books know that Colin proposes to Penelope as soon as they exit the carriage — honor is everything to him, after all. Things could be switched up in the series, but fans are eager to see how that infamous carriage ride goes down.

Nicola Coughlan’s ‘Bridgerton’ interview hinted at another sexy moment

In addition to the possible carriage ride scene between Polin, Coughlan has hinted about another sultry moment suggested in Quinn’s novel. When Entertainment Tonight asked the actor to share something about the forthcoming season, she said, “mirror.”

In Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, Colin tells Penelope that he fantasizes about having sex with her in front of a mirror because he wants her to see how beautiful her body looks. From Coughlan’s suggestions, fans might see this scene or some aspects of the play on the small-screen.

Considering Penelope and Colin’s proximity, fans anticipate a steaming hot season that rivals Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynover) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), intimate moments in season 1.