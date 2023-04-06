Brie Larson’s ‘Fast X’ Character Was Inspired By Co-Star Vin Diesel’s Daughter

Brie Larson is one of the most accomplished stars of her generation. The Oscar-winning actor has conquered the worlds of both independent film and blockbuster movies. But now the Captain Marvel star is poised to join one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises with 2023’s Fast X. While fans are eager to see her join the “Fast Family,” they might be surprised to learn Larson’s character has a connection to star Vin Diesel’s daughter.

Fans now know who Brie Larson will be playing in ‘Fast X’

Brie Larson attends The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For years, the Fast and Furious films have made a habit of bringing big stars into this universe. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron have all appeared in the series. And now Fast X adds both Larson and Jason Momoa to the mix. While Momoa will play the villainous Dante Reyes, Larson’s character was shrouded in mystery until recently.

In March 2023, Larson told Total Film that her character, Tess, is actually the daughter of Kurt Russell’s equally mysterious Mr. Nobody. Since Furious 7, Mr. Nobody has been the shadowy government agent with whom Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his crew have worked.

“[Tess] is technically Agency, but she’s kind of a bridge,” Larson told Total Film. “She doesn’t go along with the way that the Agency’s headed now that her father isn’t there. She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that. Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she’s gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust. What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it’s an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that’s family for life.”

How Vin Diesel’s daughter inspired Brie Larson’s ‘Fast X’ character

Fast X is already one of the most anticipated films of 2023. But now fans have learned a bit more about to expect from Tess. But rather than revealing anything more about her function in the story, this tidbit relates specifically to the character’s fashion sense. Or, rather, the inspiration behind Larson’s wardrobe. As it turns out, Diesel’s eight-year-old daughter informed Tess in a crucial way.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Diesel revealed that Larson’s Tess wears a jacket that says “Good Vibes Only.” This decision came after she spotted Diesel’s daughter wearing one. “Brie went to the wardrobe department and had them re-create the jacket,” Diesel said. “She wore it throughout the movie.” Seeing as the Fast and Furious films are all about family, it stands to reason Diesel’s own real-life family might play some part in shaping the latest installment.

Brie Larson also returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023

Larson will no doubt make a worthy addition to the Fast and Furious series. But Fast X isn’t her only blockbuster set for release in 2023. She’s set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel in The Marvels. A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, the film sees Larson join forces with co-stars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, who play Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, respectively.

The movie – which hits theaters on November 10, 2023 – marks Larson’s fifth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to her solo movie, Larson’s Carol Danvers played a key supporting role in Avengers: Endgame. And she made an uncredited cameo appearance in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Similarly, she made a brief cameo in the mid-credits scene of the finale of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.