Bryce Vine Describes Drew Barrymore as ‘Beauty, Personality, Coolness, Hipness, All in One Package’ [Exclusive]

Drew Barrymore is definitely rapper Bryce Vine’s jam. His hit song “Drew Barrymore” dominated the charts in 2019, and he recently described Barrymore as his ideal dream girl.

Vine told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he wanted to capture Barrymore’s essence in the song. “But it’s also like just representing her. That iconic beauty, personality, coolness, hipness, all in one package. It’s kind of what that song was representing,” he said.

Drew Barrymore was Bryce Vine’s crush

Vine recalled how Barrymore was his childhood crush. “The movie The Wedding Singer, that particular Drew Barrymore was my crush, like 1997,” he said. In The Wedding Singer, Barrymore played Julia Sullivan, a young waitress who was dating Glenn, a lunky bond broker. Julia’s sweetness and playfulness steals recently dumped wedding singer, Robbie Hart’s (Adam Sandler) heart. Robbie and Julia form a friendship that could be true love.

Vine said Barrymore definitely represents everything he’d want in a partner. “Someone who is cool, beautiful, funny, talented, stands out, and has a lot going on,” he laughed. “Yeah, I’d say it’s just one of the small things that I like about people.”

He was thrilled when Drew sent him a video message on Kelly Clarkson’s show

Barrymore surprised Vine with a video message during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019. Clarkson pranked Vine by telling him that she wanted to play him a video review. Of course, that “review” was Barrymore herself.

“Hi Kelly and Bryce, it’s Drew here. I just wanted to send you a quick message, saying hi. And Bryce, I’m such a big fan of yours,” Barrymore said in her surprise video message. “I am so lucky to be the name of one of your songs. I love that song so much!” She congratulated Clarkson on her new show, adding, “I’m such a big fan of both of you, and it’s perfect that two cool people are together right now, and I’m sending you a whole bunch of love!”

Vine watched the video, looking shocked. He said the entire moment on the show was surreal. “I get asked all the time, ‘Have you heard from Drew Barrymore?’ And I’m like, ‘Not lately,'” he laughed. “But during The Kelly Clarkson Show, I was sitting there next to Jay Leno and Kelly Clarkson. My mom’s in the front row of the show, and all of a sudden, there’s Drew Barrymore talking to me on a screen, on a little FaceTime screen, saying that she loves the song. And I’m like, ‘Well, I’ve peaked.'”

Send Bryce Vine to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Vine rocked The Kelly Clarkson Show, and now that Barrymore has a daytime talk show, isn’t it time he make an appearance on her couch? “She has a show, and I haven’t been on it,” he exclaimed. Vine joked, “I’m gonna raise hell.”

In the meantime, Vine is going to raise the roof thanks to his new partnership with Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola cocktail’s ready-to-drink (RTD), pre-mixed cocktail. “It actually blows my mind that this is the first time that this is happening. I feel like I’m part of a very historical moment,” he said.

To celebrate the launch, Vine and Teddy Swims teamed up to perform a very special set in honor of the canned cocktail at the Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Ready-to-Drink launch party on Tuesday, April 11th, in Los Angeles.

Before he hit the stage, Vine said he might do a little yoga. And “I have to slide me one of these Jack & Cokes!”