BTS: How to Buy Concert Tickets for Suga’s World Tour

Suga of BTS will be holding his first solo world tour. Ticket presales for the upcoming tour begin in March, and registration for the presales ends on Feb. 23. While tickets for Suga’s tour are not guaranteed, here’s how BTS fans can try and buy concert tickets for Suga’s world tour.

Suga of BTS | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tickets for Suga’s concert tour will be sold on Ticketmaster

Even though music fans and some artists have called out Ticketmaster due to recent ticketing mishaps for concert tours, all of the concert tickets for the U.S. shows of Suga’s tour will be sold through Ticketmaster. There will be two presales for the Suga | Agust D tour on Ticketmaster.

The ARMY MEMBER Presale is available to fans who have the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP. Fans who do not have the membership and would like it must sign up for and purchase the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP on Weverse.

To sign up for the ARMY MEMBER Presale, fans must sign up for the presale on Weverse in addition to signing up on Ticketmaster with their ARMY MEMBERSHIP number and Weverse ID.

If fans who do not have the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP do not wish to purchase one, there is another presale available.

Fans without the membership can sign up for the General Verified Fan Presale on Ticketmaster. Registration for the General Verified Fan Presale starts here, and fans who wish to participate must have a Ticketmaster account.

Registration for both presales ends on Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET, and those who register before the deadline will receive confirmation emails.

How BTS fans can buy concert tickets for Suga’s tour

After registering for the presales by Feb. 23, there will be a few days until the presales begin. On Feb. 28, fans who are selected for the ARMY MEMBER Presale will be notified via email.

Invitations for the ARMY MEMBER Presale will not be sent out until the evening of Feb. 28. If selected, fans will receive a code to participate in the ARMY MEMBER Presale on March 1.

The ARMY MEMBER Presale will be held on Ticketmaster on March 1 from 3 p.m. local venue time until 10 p.m. local venue time.

If there are any tickets left following the completion of the ARMY MEMBER Presale, fans will be selected for the General Verified Fan Presale. Those selected will receive an email on the evening of March 1 and will be provided with a code to use during the presale.

The General Verified Fan Presale will be held on March 2 from 3 p.m. local venue time until 10 p.m. local venue time.

If there are any tickets for the tour left after the two presales, the remaining tickets will be on sale for the general public on March 3 starting at 3 p.m. local venue time.

Suga will visit the US on tour

Suga’s upcoming world tour will visit the U.S., Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. The complete list of Suga‘s U.S. tour dates can be viewed below.

Suga | Agust D tour dates:

April 26: Belmont Park, NY at the UBS Arena

April 27: Belmont Park, NY at the UBS Arena

April 29: Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center

May 3: Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena

May 5: Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena

May 6: Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena

May 10: Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum

May 11: Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum

May 14: Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum

May 16: Oakland, CA at the Oakland Arena

May 17: Oakland, CA at the Oakland Arena

Tickets for concerts held in New York and New Jersey will go on sale on Eastern Time, concerts in Illinois will go on sale based on Central Time, and concerts in California will go on sale on Pacific Time.